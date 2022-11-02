ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser

By Angelica Stern
trentondaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
trentondaily.com

Multimedia Interactive Civics Exhibit Featured at The Conservatory Mansion

With an election just around the corner, it’s important that voters walk into the voting booth informed. But with so many candidates and competing ideas, sometimes it can be tough to feel like you’ve gotten a full picture of what your options are. That’s why the Conservatory Mansion in Trenton is here to help.
TRENTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor

According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
hwy.co

Are You Brave Enough to Walk the Shark Bridge in NJ?

Do you enjoy finding activities that will get your heart racing? If so, try stepping across Shark Bridge to put those nerves to the ultimate test. You may talk a tough game now, but we’ll see when you’re walking just inches above a 21-foot deep shark-infested aquarium full of deadly sharks anxious for their next snack. Are you still up for the challenge?
CAMDEN, NJ
trentondaily.com

iPhonography Workshop Coming to the Trenton City Museum

Did you know that with just an iPhone and a bit of editing expertise, you can take jaw-dropping photos right from your phone? If you want to explore your iPhone photography skills, the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie will be hosting iPhonography courses starting on November 5th. Enrollment is $75 for Museum Society members and $100 for non-members.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene

What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport

Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

State-of-the-Art Recreation Center Coming to Trenton

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Trenton residents gathered to celebrate the opening of a new community center located at 454 N. Clinton Ave. in the heart of Trenton. The center will provide youth ages 12-18 with a safe, enriching after-school environment. The RISE Center is a collaboration between several community groups,...
TRENTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Princetonian

University announces new Wawa dining plan

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
PRINCETON, NJ
Trentonian

Mercer County Community College offering program in marijuana

WEST WINDSOR – Mercer County Community College is going green, dude. Starting November 7 and running through December 5 via Zoom, the college’s Division of Lifelong Learning is now accepting students in one of its latest health professions programs: Medical Cannabis Training. The 15-hour non-credit class includes five...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Free programs at the Burlington County Library

The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ

