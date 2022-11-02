Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser

Read full article on original website
trentondaily.com
Multimedia Interactive Civics Exhibit Featured at The Conservatory Mansion
With an election just around the corner, it’s important that voters walk into the voting booth informed. But with so many candidates and competing ideas, sometimes it can be tough to feel like you’ve gotten a full picture of what your options are. That’s why the Conservatory Mansion in Trenton is here to help.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
hwy.co
Are You Brave Enough to Walk the Shark Bridge in NJ?
Do you enjoy finding activities that will get your heart racing? If so, try stepping across Shark Bridge to put those nerves to the ultimate test. You may talk a tough game now, but we’ll see when you’re walking just inches above a 21-foot deep shark-infested aquarium full of deadly sharks anxious for their next snack. Are you still up for the challenge?
trentondaily.com
iPhonography Workshop Coming to the Trenton City Museum
Did you know that with just an iPhone and a bit of editing expertise, you can take jaw-dropping photos right from your phone? If you want to explore your iPhone photography skills, the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie will be hosting iPhonography courses starting on November 5th. Enrollment is $75 for Museum Society members and $100 for non-members.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene
What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
trentondaily.com
Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport
Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
mcccvoice.org
Arm in Arm, local non-profit that helps people with housing, food, and employment, expands, goes mobile
Arm In Arm, a local non-profit that helps people in the region with housing, food, and job assistance has two locations, one in Trenton and the other in Princeton. The organization is now expanding its food pantry and going mobile. One of its new mobile locations is an empty lot at the MCCC’s James Kerney Campus in Trenton.
roi-nj.com
Camden City School District announces $49M ‘investment in equity’ at Eastside High School
Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs on Friday was joined by Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, city council President Angel Fuentes and others to announce the district’s $49 million “Investment in Equity” at Eastside High School. The announcement provided a scope of the...
trentondaily.com
State-of-the-Art Recreation Center Coming to Trenton
On Wednesday, November 2nd, Trenton residents gathered to celebrate the opening of a new community center located at 454 N. Clinton Ave. in the heart of Trenton. The center will provide youth ages 12-18 with a safe, enriching after-school environment. The RISE Center is a collaboration between several community groups,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Daily Princetonian
University announces new Wawa dining plan
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Quaker Bridge Mall Today
I've got some exciting news for you. A new ramen restaurant is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall. The Grand Opening is today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) Who doesn't love ramen? I lived on it in college. Lol. From what I'm hearing this is some really great ramen. The place...
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
Trentonian
Mercer County Community College offering program in marijuana
WEST WINDSOR – Mercer County Community College is going green, dude. Starting November 7 and running through December 5 via Zoom, the college’s Division of Lifelong Learning is now accepting students in one of its latest health professions programs: Medical Cannabis Training. The 15-hour non-credit class includes five...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
thesunpapers.com
Free programs at the Burlington County Library
The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
southjerseyobserver.com
Glou. City Holding Online Auction Via GovDeals.com For Surplus Property Beginning Nov. 21
The City of Gloucester City is conducting a sale of surplus property online via govdeals.com beginning on November 21, 2022. The surplus property is being sold in an “as-is” condition without express or implied warranties. The surplus property being sold is as follows:. John Deere riding mower. Lowe...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
