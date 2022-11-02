Read full article on original website
A5 traffic: Milton Keynes road reopens after crash caused congestion near Caldecotte Lake - recap
A major route in Buckinghamshire has reopened after a crash this morning (Thursday, November 3). Traffic was affected in both directions as motorists slow to look at the scene. The A5 Northbound in Milton Keynes was closed to traffic following the collision. The road was shut between the Kelly's Kitchen...
Rail strikes planned for coming days called off by union - but too late for travellers
A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended - but it is too late for services to run as normal tomorrow. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.
Seven places you should never park, according to experts
Motorists may be tempted to park in a new location if they are visiting friends for the night or attending an event but doing so can lead to a large bill if the spot isn’t suitable. Spaces in the street can be tempting but the experts say all drivers should check signage to see if there are any restrictions.
HS2 works on A418 near Aylesbury begin as disruption expected for up to two weeks
Work has begun on a major Buckinghamshire road as part of the controversial HS2 project. Utility works are taking place to enable the high-speed rail scheme to go ahead. One lane of the A418 has been closed to allow water and electricity companies to carry out work in the Stoke Mandeville area. Households have been warned that they may be without power temporarily as a result.
M40 and M1 roadworks this week as National Highways carry out maintenance on motorways
Roadworks on two of Buckinghamshire's motorways is set to cause disruption this week. Maintenance work is taking place overnight carried out by National Highways in the county. Both the M40 and the M1 will be affected by overnight closures. There are also smart motorway works taking place. Those planning to...
