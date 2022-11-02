ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining

OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters

BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
US News and World Report

Saudi Wealth Fund Sets up Electric Car Joint Venture With Foxconn

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth said on Thursday it will make electric cars in the kingdom under a joint venture with Apple supplier Foxconn as part of a push to build new industries and lessen dependence on oil. Ceer "is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in...
getnews.info

Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Stumbles In Q3, Falling Short Of Wall Street Targets Due To Ad Slowdown, Pay-TV Losses And Restructuring Charges

Warner Bros Discovery stumbled in the third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations due to a slowdown in advertising and merger-related restructuring charges. Total revenue came in at about $9.8 billion, down 11% from the year-earlier period, and net losses totaled $2.8 billion. The losses included $1.9 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.5 billion in restructuring charges. Free cash flow swung to a negative $192 million from a positive $705 million in the year-ago quarter.

