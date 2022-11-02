Read full article on original website
CNBC
Australia central bank cuts growth outlook, rates need to rise to cool red-hot inflation
Australia's central bank on Friday downgraded the outlook for economic growth, warning that more rate hikes will be necessary to bring down sky-high inflation even as it strives to avoid an outright recession. In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its forecasts for...
US News and World Report
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
Russia-Ukraine war evokes Europe’s privatized ‘nuclear renaissance,’ over $400 million raised
The energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war has led to a sprout of private companies in Europe expediting a "nuclear renaissance." Even before the end of the year, over U.S. $400 million has been raised in 2022 by nuclear startups in Europe, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. "Russia's...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
German manufacturing slumps in October as new orders drop - PMI
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector gathered pace in October as output and new orders slumped, marking a weak start to the fourth quarter that shows no sign of letting up, a surveyed showed on Wednesday.
Vietnam PM says will keep aiming to control inflation, ensure macro-stability
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will stick to its target to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday, as the economy faces fresh challenges.
German industrial orders drop in Sept as foreign demand dives
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell by more than expected in September as foreign demand slumped, putting Europe's largest economy on course for recession, data showed on Friday.
Exchange operator Cboe's quarterly earnings top Wall St. expectations
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.Z) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as market uncertainty drove trading volumes higher.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
COVID, Ukraine war cost German economy 420 billion euros - study
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine collectively cost the German economy 420 billion euros ($415.38 billion) in lost value creation between 2020 and 2022, according to a study seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
500 Global, GIZ establish bootcamp for accelerators in Africa to help them define sustainable business models
The program, dubbed Bootcamp for Accelerator Managers (BAM), will use project-based teaching and real-world scenarios informed by 500 Global’s work running over 80 accelerator programs across the globe, and GIZ’s Make-IT in Africa experience in igniting innovation on the continent. Fifteen accelerators from key tech hubs, including Uganda,...
BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries.
UK long-run inflation expectations drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday.
US News and World Report
Saudi Wealth Fund Sets up Electric Car Joint Venture With Foxconn
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth said on Thursday it will make electric cars in the kingdom under a joint venture with Apple supplier Foxconn as part of a push to build new industries and lessen dependence on oil. Ceer "is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in...
getnews.info
Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
Warner Bros Discovery Stumbles In Q3, Falling Short Of Wall Street Targets Due To Ad Slowdown, Pay-TV Losses And Restructuring Charges
Warner Bros Discovery stumbled in the third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations due to a slowdown in advertising and merger-related restructuring charges. Total revenue came in at about $9.8 billion, down 11% from the year-earlier period, and net losses totaled $2.8 billion. The losses included $1.9 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.5 billion in restructuring charges. Free cash flow swung to a negative $192 million from a positive $705 million in the year-ago quarter.
Stellantis sales rise 29% in Q3 but delivery issues cast cloud
MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Revenues at Stellantis (STLA.MI) rose 29% in the third quarter as improved semiconductor supplies helped to boost sales volumes, the owner of car brands including Fiat and Peugeot said in a statement on Thursday.
ECB's top brass keep focus on fighting inflation
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's two top officials emphasised on Friday the central bank's focus on bring down inflation in the euro area before it becomes entrenched.
Aircraft lessor AerCap raises earnings outlook on growing demand
DUBLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The world's top aircraft lessor AerCap (AER.N) on Thursday raised its earnings outlook for the year citing robust demand for air travel and growing demand for both new and used aircraft.
