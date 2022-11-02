Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
takeitcool.com
India n-Pentane Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘India n-Pentane Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India n-Pentane market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, grade, application, and major regions. India n-Pentane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments,...
takeitcool.com
Global Food Grade Polyvinyl Acetate Market with a CAGR of 5.10% is Driven by the Increasing Applications in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The latest study from Expert Market Research, “Global Food Grade Polyvinyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027,” provides a detailed analysis of the global Polyvinyl Acetate market. The report evaluates the market based on its segments like type, applications and major regions. The research explores the effects of...
takeitcool.com
Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027
The ‘Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global industrial wastewater treatment units market, assessing on the basis of its segments like end use, capacity, operating mode, and major regions. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market...
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
takeitcool.com
Global Command and Control System Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.70% by 2027
The ‘Global Command and Control System Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global command and control system market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like solution, platform, installation type, installation base, applications and major regions.
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
takeitcool.com
Global Compliance Management Software Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 11.2% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Compliance Management Software Market Size, and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global compliance management software market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like software type, deployment type, organisation size, end use, and major regions. Compliance Management...
takeitcool.com
India Hexane Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027
The ‘India Hexane Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the India hexane market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like grade and applications. India Hexane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast. Get...
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
takeitcool.com
Global Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like form, type, application, distribution channel, and major regions. The report studies...
aiexpress.io
Global Rat Model Market Report 2022: Growing Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Gives Boost to Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Rat Model Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s providing. The worldwide rat mannequin market is projected to develop at a major CAGR in the course of the forecast interval. The foremost components which can be augmenting the expansion of the market embody the rising funding by the pharma firms in R&D coupled with the rising demand for personalised medicine.
Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries
The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
alpenhornnews.com
Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market Set to Register robust CAGR During 2022-2028
The report titled of Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
