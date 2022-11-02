Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
takeitcool.com
Global Command and Control System Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.70% by 2027
The ‘Global Command and Control System Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global command and control system market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like solution, platform, installation type, installation base, applications and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Global Food Grade Polyvinyl Acetate Market with a CAGR of 5.10% is Driven by the Increasing Applications in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The latest study from Expert Market Research, “Global Food Grade Polyvinyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027,” provides a detailed analysis of the global Polyvinyl Acetate market. The report evaluates the market based on its segments like type, applications and major regions. The research explores the effects of...
takeitcool.com
India n-Pentane Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘India n-Pentane Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India n-Pentane market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, grade, application, and major regions. India n-Pentane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments,...
takeitcool.com
India Hexane Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027
The ‘India Hexane Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the India hexane market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like grade and applications. India Hexane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast. Get...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Truth About Cars
Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply
Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
takeitcool.com
Global Compliance Management Software Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 11.2% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Compliance Management Software Market Size, and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global compliance management software market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like software type, deployment type, organisation size, end use, and major regions. Compliance Management...
takeitcool.com
Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027
The ‘Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global industrial wastewater treatment units market, assessing on the basis of its segments like end use, capacity, operating mode, and major regions. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market...
U.S. crude oil exports to Asia poised to hit record high
HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Deliveries of U.S. crude oil to Asia are set to touch a record 1.8 million barrels per day this month, Kpler shipping data showed, as demand climbed on a widening discount to global oil.
aiexpress.io
Global Rat Model Market Report 2022: Growing Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Gives Boost to Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Rat Model Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s providing. The worldwide rat mannequin market is projected to develop at a major CAGR in the course of the forecast interval. The foremost components which can be augmenting the expansion of the market embody the rising funding by the pharma firms in R&D coupled with the rising demand for personalised medicine.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
NASDAQ
Albemarle Earnings Soar 614% as Lithium Demand for EV Batteries Remains Hot
Lithium giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) released strong third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. In Wall Street lingo, it was a "mixed report," as earnings exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, though revenue missed it. Shares gained 3% on Thursday, which is probably at least partly a reflection of investors'...
alpenhornnews.com
Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market Set to Register robust CAGR During 2022-2028
The report titled of Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
takeitcool.com
Calcium Gluconate Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Calcium Gluconate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Calcium Gluconate. Report Features Details. Product Name Calcium Gluconate. Process Included Calcium Gluconate Production From Glucose Using Fermentation. Segments...
rigzone.com
Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has made an oil discovery in the co-participated area of Sépia offshore Brazil. TotalEnergies, Petrobras’ partner in the block, said that the well was drilled at a water depth of approximately 2,200 meters. The net thickness of the well’s oil column is one of the highest ever recorded in Brazil. Operations to characterize the reservoir and measure the extent of the discovery are ongoing.
kalkinemedia.com
Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Some of the world's biggest consumer goods companies, including PepsiCo, Mars and Nestle, are almost certain to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a new report published on Wednesday. The study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations Environment...
