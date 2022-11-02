Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
takeitcool.com
India Hexane Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027
The ‘India Hexane Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the India hexane market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like grade and applications. India Hexane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast. Get...
takeitcool.com
India n-Pentane Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘India n-Pentane Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India n-Pentane market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, grade, application, and major regions. India n-Pentane Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments,...
takeitcool.com
Global Compliance Management Software Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 11.2% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Compliance Management Software Market Size, and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global compliance management software market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like software type, deployment type, organisation size, end use, and major regions. Compliance Management...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
takeitcool.com
Global Command and Control System Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.70% by 2027
The ‘Global Command and Control System Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global command and control system market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like solution, platform, installation type, installation base, applications and major regions.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
takeitcool.com
Global Food Grade Polyvinyl Acetate Market with a CAGR of 5.10% is Driven by the Increasing Applications in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The latest study from Expert Market Research, “Global Food Grade Polyvinyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027,” provides a detailed analysis of the global Polyvinyl Acetate market. The report evaluates the market based on its segments like type, applications and major regions. The research explores the effects of...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
takeitcool.com
Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027
The ‘Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global industrial wastewater treatment units market, assessing on the basis of its segments like end use, capacity, operating mode, and major regions. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Units Market...
getnews.info
Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
aiexpress.io
Global Rat Model Market Report 2022: Growing Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Gives Boost to Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Rat Model Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s providing. The worldwide rat mannequin market is projected to develop at a major CAGR in the course of the forecast interval. The foremost components which can be augmenting the expansion of the market embody the rising funding by the pharma firms in R&D coupled with the rising demand for personalised medicine.
alpenhornnews.com
Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market Set to Register robust CAGR During 2022-2028
The report titled of Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Wall-mounted Solar Panels Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
aiexpress.io
Next Generation Seed Market to grow at much faster rate beyond 2022| Segment, Privacy Tools and Key Players Information
Seed Market Dimension and Share 2022 | Development Developments, Enterprise Methods, Funding Plans, Key Alternative and Challenges Forecast to 2030. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The analysis report “Seed Market 2022-2030” offers market and know-how evaluation, and strategic forecasts,sizing the market with the help of product sort, end-use sector, and geography. The report offers historic knowledge from 2015 to 2022 alongside present market estimates for Seed, and eight-year forecasts to 2030. The report is the essential planning instrument for Seed companies, you may determine industrial enterprise alternatives utilizing quantitative market forecasts and make use of an in depth breakdown of market sizes to design future methods with conviction.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information.
The latest report titled “Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Black Pepper Oleoresin. Report Features Details. Product Name Black Pepper Oleoresin. Process Included Black Pepper Oleoresin Production From...
freightwaves.com
Demand for logistics space ‘healthy,’ Link Logistics says
Logistics real estate provider Link Logistics said demand for space remains firm in a third-quarter update issued Wednesday. Backed by Blackstone, Link owns and operates the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties. “We are seeing healthy, broad-based demand for space, high levels of leasing activity and limited vacancy across our...
takeitcool.com
Hydrogen Cyanide Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Hydrogen Cyanide Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Hydrogen Cyanide. Report Features Details. Product Name Hydrogen Cyanide. Process Included. Hydrogen Cyanide Production From Andrussow Oxidation. Hydrogen...
