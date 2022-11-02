Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals
New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Australia edge Afghanistan to stay in semi-final hunt but will be out if England beat Sri Lanka
Australia edged Afghanistan by four runs to keep their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive - but are now relying on a favour from Sri Lanka or the weather to stop England qualifying in their place. The defending champions' victory at Adelaide Oval - achieved after Rashid Khan's boundary-laden 48...
SkySports
Ireland vs South Africa: Robert Baloucoune starts for hosts; Robbie Henshaw pulls out; Cheslin Kolbe returns for Springboks
Andy Farrell's forward pack remains the same from the one that started to face New Zealand in Wellington in July for Ireland's victorious third-Test series decider. An all-Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead are named, while Munster's Tadhg Beirne partners Leinster's James Ryan again in the second row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson (knee) still unavailable for selection.
SkySports
Owen Farrell looking forward to backline with Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi as England prepare for Argentina
Farrell will lead England out at Twickenham Stadium after his return to fitness following concussion. Tuilagi and Joe Cokanasiga also return to the team, with Northampton forward Alex Coles set to make his Test debut. Farrell joined England at the start of the week having not travelled to Jersey for...
SkySports
Autumn Internationals: Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille starting for France against Australia in Paris
Ntamack suffered an ankle injury in early September and has not played in the Top 14 since. Cyril Baille is another member of France's starting line-up arriving on limited game time due to a groin problem. Antoine Dupont will lead the team from nine alongside Ntamack, with Jonathan Danty and...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: France last-gasp penalty miss sees New Zealand book repeat final spot against England
In a hugely dramatic finish, fly-half Caroline Drouin had a chance to win it for France with a penalty awarded in front of the posts after Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle, but Drouin shanked her last-minute kick wide left. After the Red Roses had...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup semi-final predictions: Can 'dark horses' Canada stop England; will France upset hosts New Zealand?
Before the tournament got under way last month, I said Canada would be the dark horses of this World Cup and they have. They have gone about their work unassumingly in New Zealand, producing consistent displays and won't be a complete pushover for England. While they have some talented players...
SkySports
Wheelchair World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Jack Brown stars as England open wheelchair tournament with win over Australia. England lived up to their billing as favourites to win the wheelchair tournament of the Rugby League World Cup with an impressive 38-8 victory over Australia on the opening day of the competition. Man-of-the-match...
SkySports
Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain, citing disagreements with team management
Mohammad Nabi has stepped down as Afghanistan captain, citing disagreements with team management and frustration with preparation as the reason for his decision. Nabi's announcement came shortly after Afghanistan's four-run defeat to Australia in their final Group 1 game at the T20 World Cup on Friday. The loss ensured his...
SkySports
T20 World Cup permutations: Who can progress from Group 2?
The T20 World Cup has thrown up many a surprise so far and in Group 2, everything is to play for in the final matches on November 6, live on Sky Sports. The only team who are definitely knocked out is the Netherlands, their three losses so far cementing them to the bottom of the table.
SkySports
Reece Topley blasts 'toblerone' boundary markers at T20 World Cup| 'Why is it there? Purely for money!'
England seamer Reece Topley thinks the cricket boundary sponges at the T20 World Cup are "unsafe" and there "purely for money". The 28-year-old was in England's squad for the T20 World Cup, but was forced to withdraw after he ruptured ligaments in his left ankle when he tripped on a sponge during a catching drill at The Gabba.
SkySports
Jessica Gadirova wins historic bronze at World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool
Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "I am actually speechless. I don't know what to say," Gadirova told BBC Sport. "I am just...
SkySports
England will reach T20 World Cup semi-finals with win over Sri Lanka as Jos Buttler looks to build on best day
You can put your calculators away now as the equation for England is simple - win against Sri Lanka on Saturday and they will be in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Australia were unable to haul their net run-rate above England's on Friday with their victory over Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval coming via a narrow four-run margin.
SkySports
Japanese players Ai Suzuki, Momoko Ueda each shoot seven-under 65s to lead Toto Japan Classic after first round
Two other Japanese players were a shot behind: Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan. Furue is the defending champion and Suzuki won the event in 2019. Miyu Yamashita, another Japanese player, is two strokes behind after a 67.
SkySports
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd exclusive: Chelsea and Sweden winger fulfilling her 'dream' after WSL move
"I moved pretty early from my family - I think I was 15-years-old - so I really invested in football and always knew this was what I wanted to do." Young footballers are regularly forced to make sacrifices to fulfil their ambitions of making it all the way to the professional game, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is no different.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle says Nashwa and The Platinum Queen rides a dream
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle could be on the verge of the biggest weekend of her burgeoning career when she rides favourites Nashwa and The Platinum Queen at the Breeders’ Cup in Keeneland. Nashwa ready for date with destiny. Riding two favourites at this year's Breeders' Cup is...
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury concerning ahead of England's World Cup campaign, admits Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Ben Chilwell's injury is a concern with less than three weeks until England's World Cup campaign begins, says Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night and left the stadium on crutches.
Comments / 0