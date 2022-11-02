ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals

New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
Ireland vs South Africa: Robert Baloucoune starts for hosts; Robbie Henshaw pulls out; Cheslin Kolbe returns for Springboks

Andy Farrell's forward pack remains the same from the one that started to face New Zealand in Wellington in July for Ireland's victorious third-Test series decider. An all-Leinster front-row of Andrew Porter at loosehead, Dan Sheehan at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead are named, while Munster's Tadhg Beirne partners Leinster's James Ryan again in the second row, with Ulster skipper Iain Henderson (knee) still unavailable for selection.
Wheelchair World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Jack Brown stars as England open wheelchair tournament with win over Australia. England lived up to their billing as favourites to win the wheelchair tournament of the Rugby League World Cup with an impressive 38-8 victory over Australia on the opening day of the competition. Man-of-the-match...
Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain, citing disagreements with team management

Mohammad Nabi has stepped down as Afghanistan captain, citing disagreements with team management and frustration with preparation as the reason for his decision. Nabi's announcement came shortly after Afghanistan's four-run defeat to Australia in their final Group 1 game at the T20 World Cup on Friday. The loss ensured his...
T20 World Cup permutations: Who can progress from Group 2?

The T20 World Cup has thrown up many a surprise so far and in Group 2, everything is to play for in the final matches on November 6, live on Sky Sports. The only team who are definitely knocked out is the Netherlands, their three losses so far cementing them to the bottom of the table.

