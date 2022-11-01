Washington's losing streak stretched to four straight (0-2-2) on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, spoiling what should have been a joyous night in which Caps captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to move ahead of Gordie Howe (786) for the NHL record for most goals with a single franchise. But Arizona winger Nick Ritchie had other ideas, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal less than 10 minutes apart in the third period to hand the Caps a stunning 3-2 setback.

