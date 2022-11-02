The playoff future of the Butler Golden Tornado football team took another turn this week following an appeal by the PIAA. The PIAA lost a case last week arguing that Butler was not eligible for the District 10 Championship. Attorney Tom Breth, who also serves as the Butler Area School District solicitor, made the case that the PIAA’s decision to initially ban Butler from the postseason was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it violated the PIAA’s “constitution, bylaws, policies, and procedures.”

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO