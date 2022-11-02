Read full article on original website
Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Cranberry Volunteer Fire Company
A fundraiser to benefit a local fire company is planned for this weekend. The annual Spaghetti Dinner of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Route 19 Fire Station. The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad,...
Jeep Festival Holding Toy Fundraiser
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association will hold a Holiday Toy Drive Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Portersville. Admission to this event at the Bantam Quarry...
Firehouse Subs Fundraiser To Benefit Butler Twp. Fire
Hungry customers will have a chance to enjoy a good hoagie while supporting local firefighters. The Firehouse Subs in the Butler Crossing Plaza is hosting a Community Day with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A ladder truck from the department will be on-site...
BC3 Cranberry Hosting Open House
Butler County Community College’s Cranberry campus is holding an open house tonight. The event is free and open to any prospective student who wants to learn more about the college. Students will have a chance to tour classrooms and the facility, which is on Executive Drive in Cranberry Twp.
Longtime McDonalds Employee Recognized For Decades Of Service
A longtime employee at an iconic Butler establishment was honored for her nearly 50 years of service yesterday. Judy Yanul has worked at local McDonald’s Restaurants for the last 46 years. Most recently she has served as the first assistant and department manager for the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall.
Another Search Party Set For Missing Butler Native
Friends and family of a missing woman who was originally from Butler are planning another search party for her this weekend. Darlene Harbison was last seen in the Frazer Township area on September 11th. Allegheny County Police say they are treating the case as a homicide investigation. The search party...
Butler Twp. Budget To Increase; No New Taxes
Administrators believe that the 2023 Butler Township budget can once again be balanced using existing anticipated revenue. Butler Township administrators and department heads presented their needs to the commissioners Wednesday night as part of the annual budget meeting. According to Township manager Tom Knights, the size of the budget is...
COVID Cases Slightly Up Locally
There was an uptick in local COVID cases over the past week. The state Department of Health says Butler County had nearly 200 new cases in the past seven days. That’s up slightly from the previous week. However, statewide hospitalizations fell in the past week to 1,248. The department...
Butler Superintendent Concerned About Behavior Problems At Senior High
The superintendent of the Butler Area School District says they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior problems at the Senior High School. Dr. Brian White wrote in an email to parents that a number of fights inside the building are rising to the level of criminal behavior.
Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
Butler’s Playoff Saga Continues After PIAA Seeks Emergency Stay
The playoff future of the Butler Golden Tornado football team took another turn this week following an appeal by the PIAA. The PIAA lost a case last week arguing that Butler was not eligible for the District 10 Championship. Attorney Tom Breth, who also serves as the Butler Area School District solicitor, made the case that the PIAA’s decision to initially ban Butler from the postseason was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it violated the PIAA’s “constitution, bylaws, policies, and procedures.”
BASD Athletic Hall of Fame to honor four
The Butler high school Athletic Hall of Fame will honor three former athletes and one coach at their upcoming annual ceremony this year. Cole Baxter, Nate Snodgrass and Danica Snyder Alexander will be recognized along with long-time wrestling head coach Scott Stoner during the Butler-Franklin Regional basketball game Friday, December 16th. The ceremony will be held beginning at 6pm at the senior high school cafeteria, and the four will be recognized at the game itself.
FBI Warns Of Tech Scam
Federal law enforcement is advising residents to be aware of tech support scams that allow criminals control of the computers and financial accounts of victims. A recent statement by the Pittsburgh Division of the FBI detailed the increasing number of people falling victim to these kinds of scams. Scammers posing...
High School Football Playoff Scores from Friday 11/4
Pine Richland-31 Penn-Trafford-17 WPIAL 4A First Round :. Slippery Rock-41 Titusville-28 Grove City-35 Fairview-21 The post High School Football Playoff Scores from Friday 11/4 appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
Karns City soccer wins D-9 title again
–The Karns City Boys Soccer team won the District 9 Class 1A championship last night with a 2-1 victory over Elk County Catholic. Myles McCully scored the game-winner for Karns City. Hobie Barto had scored the Gremlins first goal of the game. It is the third consecutive District 9 title for the Gremlins, with the past two coming at the Class 2A level.
