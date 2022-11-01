First the good news: Pfizer Inc. and Germany-based partner BioNTech SE said updated trial data for their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent booster showed a “substantially higher” immune response in adults than the original COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said the Phase 2/3 clinical-trial data, collected one month after the boosters...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO