Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
Rising Rate Environment Tests DeFi’s Stickiness
With benchmark DeFi yielding less than low-risk assets like U.S. Treasuries, blockchain-based finance has entered unfamiliar territory. After the Federal Reserve’s fourth consecutive 0.75% hike on Nov. 2, the benchmark U.S. interest rate stands at 4%, the highest it’s been since January 2008. Crypto, like most risk assets,...
thedefiant.io
FTX Ventures Bets on Decentralized Social Media with Lens Investment
Lens Protocol, which bills itself as a decentralized social graph, has received an investment from FTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of crypto exchange FTX. The news was first reported by Fortune and is the only public funding Lens has received, according to Crunchbase, which is calling the raise a seed round. The amount Lens raised has not been disclosed.
thedefiant.io
Multichain Says User Funds Safe in Response to Questions
One week after The Defiant reported on questions about the management of user funds in Multichain, the bridging platform pointed toward a blog post published on Sept. 29. Its main message: user funds are safe. Researchers at L2BEAT found that user funds were moved from an escrow address in Multichain...
thedefiant.io
🎙️Offchain Labs' A.J. Warner on Making Arbitrum the Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum
This week on The Defiant Podcast we speak with A.J. Warner, the Chief Strategy Officer at Offchain Labs, the builders of Arbitrum, one of the leading scaling solutions for Ethereum using Optimistic Rollups. We also welcome Tegan Kline, the co-founder of Edge Node, the initial team behind The Graph. The...
Comments / 0