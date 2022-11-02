Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Was Optimistic at Trade Deadline
"I trust Brian," Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said of GM Brian Gutekunst failing to add to
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Quay Walker Handling Ejection
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected at Buffalo last week. “He handled it like a man. He’s a stud of a kid,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said before this week's game at the Detroit Lions..
Jim Polzin: Subtraction by no addition? Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't see it that way
General manager Brian Gutekunst didn't make any moves at the NFL trade deadline, sticking with a roster that has produced a 3-5 record.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is game-day decision vs. Chiefs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as questionable on the Friday injury report with a right ankle injury but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him a game-time decision for Sunday night's showdown with the host Kansas City Chiefs.
Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) likely done for season
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia on First Half of Season
Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia talks about his first half-season on the job.
Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis have been ruled out of Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Patriots
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host New England Patriots.
Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will not play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, two days after the team failed to move him at the NFL trade deadline.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a touchdown connection against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY…
NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
Scott and Mike preview the NFL's Week 9 slate.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers hosting Rams in surprising battle of mediocrity
Two of the most surprising developments of the NFL season are the mediocrity of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team thought they'd be below .500 entering Week 9 -- and neither team made a…
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of the fourth quarter following a loss to the Cleveland Browns during an NFL Week 8 game, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022,…
