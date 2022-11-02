Read full article on original website
Dos Pueblos Girls End Season With ‘Super Tiebreak’ Loss to Valencia in CIF Playoffs
The Dos Pueblos girls lost an extra round of tiebreakers to Valencia High School in Placentia Thursday, ending their season in the CIF-SS D2 playoffs. Set play between the two schools ended at 9-9, after the Chargers’ No. 3 singles player Saned Crespo beat the Tigers’ No. 2 player in the last set, 6-3, to complete a third-round Dos Pueblos comeback.
Dos Pueblos Makes Big Plays Down Stretch, Beats Brea-Olinda, 9-8, to Reach CIF Quarterfinals
Dos Pueblos is thriving in the drama of the CIF-SS water polo playoffs. The Chargers won their second one-goal game in Division 2, beating Brea-Olinda, 9-8, on a goal by Brody Luke with 14 seconds left in regulation at the Elings Aquatic Center. The dramatic win comes on the heels...
Providence Girls Advance to CIF D4 Quarterfinals with 12-6 Win Over Valley View
The Providence girls advanced to the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals with a 12-6 win over Valley View Friday. The Patriots play Pacifica Christian Monday in the quarterfinal round. "I am so proud of these girls!” Providence coach Chris Elwood said. “I challenged them to get off to a fast start...
San Marcos Water Polo Storms Into Division 2 Quarterfinals With 12-6 Win
Junior Nic Prentice carried the offense, and the San Marcos defense put on a dominating performance in a 12-6 victory over Rancho Cucamonga in a CIF-SS Division 2 second-round boys water polo playoff game on Thursday at Dos Pueblos’ Elings Aquatic Center. Prentice scored five of his six goals...
CIF Playoff Lights: Santa Barbara’s ‘D’ Has Tough Task; Bishop Faces Battle-Tested Vista Murrieta
Santa Babara High’s defense has played well against some good quarterbacks this football season. When the Golden Tornado, as the football team is nicknamed during the postseason, take on Downey in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Friday at Peabody Stadium, they’ll face one of the most athletic quarterbacks in Southern California.
Santa Barbara Can’t Contain Downey’s Star QB, Loses in CIF Div. 4 First Round, 38-21
Down 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Santa Barbara High football team started moving the ball and put itself in position to get on the scoreboard. The Golden Tornado, however, coughed up the ball at the 5-yard line. Downey and its talented quarterback Aidan Chiles capitalized on the fumble, completing three big plays that led to a touchdown.
Belen Herrera, Joel De Lira Top Carpinteria Finishers at the CCL Finals at Lake Casitas
Carpinteria’s Joel De Lira placed second in the boys’ race with a time of 16:53.43 at the Citrus Coast League Finals Friday held at Lake Casitas in Ojai. He helped the boys to a fourth place team finish, which qualified the team for the CIF prelims. Fillmore was the winner, ahead of Santa Paula, Channel Islands and Carpinteria.
Kendall Thorne Leads Cate Girls Pack to Repeat TCAA Title; Boys Edged by Thacher
The Cate School girls defended their Tri-County Athletic Association title and the boys finished a close second to Thacher on Thursday. The girls won their third TCAA title in four years, excluding the lost Covid season. Senior Kendall Thorne led the way for the Rams, placing second in 21:05, followed...
SBCC Roundup: Women’s Hoops Win Opener; Soccer Teams Roll; Carlee Steven Takes 2nd in WSC Golf
The SBCC women's basketball team won its season opener, defeating LA Harbor on the road, 56-44. Freshman Eva Carrejo led the Vaqueros with 16 points, 11 coming in the second quarter alone. She made four three-pointers. Three different Vaqueros finished with nine points, including freshman center Paityn Persson. She joined...
Captain’s Log: The Season Ends With a Need for Speed
When our warm water fishing season ends, it can be fast. Just a week ago I was hearing stories of spots of bonito action out by the oil rigs off Santa Barbara. A boater had to be watchful for bird activity and follow the baitballs to luck into a school of feeding bonito, but when the connection was made, they were bigger units around 10 pounds and fishing reel drag systems were whining loudly because “boneheads” are hard fighting speedsters.
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Alyssa Spanier, Solvang School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Armella ‘Amy’ Lolita Malicki of Santa Maria
Armella “Amy” Lolita Malicki was born in South Bend, Indiana, to George and Genevieve Kaczmarek who preceded her in death. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Central High School and Indiana University in South Bend, and worked for Colpaert Realty Corp. for 12 years. She married Ray J....
Bill Macfadyen: Natural Café’s Exit Exposes Downtown Santa Barbara’s Squalid Reality
Thirty-six years ago, I was at work when my pregnant wife, Missy, called to say her water had broken. I remember my bewilderment as I awkwardly told my colleagues it was time for me to go. The next nearly 24 hours were a blur, at least for me. They were excruciating for Missy.
Guadalupe Morales Garibay of Summerland, 1928-2022
Guadalupe Morales Garibay, a proud native and jewel of Summerland, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Reunited with loved ones that have passed before her, a grand homecoming celebration awaited. Attending the one room Summerland School and tending to many farm animals and chores filled the days of Lupe's youth.
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
3125 Bowl Pl, Solvang, CA 93463
The beauty of this home greets you at the front door with bordering aged old oak trees. Unique European lighting and fixtures give this home a rare Luxury aesthetic while still maintaining the cozy atmosphere of this Mission Ranch style home. The backyard is a lush oasis featuring a custom built swimming lagoon and private dock! The great room is an entertainers paradise from the inside to the outside. There are beautiful views from the master suite of the unique swimming lagoon and lush garden. Large Barn wood sliding doors open up to an office (or 4th optional bedroom) with a brick fireplace and a barn wood Murphy bed. This elegant and classic California ranch style home has so much to offer.
Clocks ‘Fall Back’ Early Sunday Morning as Storm System Moves Into Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County is expected to see some wet conditions next week following the time change on Sunday when the clocks “fall back.”. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when the time will go back one hour, meaning that it will get darker earlier for the next several months.
Christopher Story VI of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022
Christopher Story VI was Santa Barbara’s very own “Music Man,” and how lucky we are that he was. Performing since 1955, Chris, who died on Oct. 1, 2022, was best known as the creator and conductor of the West Coast Symphony, the West Coast Chamber Orchestra, and the Goleta Valley Chamber Orchestra.
Driver in Critical Condition After Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road Near Goleta
One person was in critical condition Thursday after a vehicle crash on Cathedral Oaks Road near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred at about 7:50 a.m. near Poinsettia Way, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. The vehicle slammed into two parked cars, and authorities believe...
Stuart Kasdin: Why I Voted for Goleta’s Measure B Sales Tax Increase
As a City of Goleta councilman, I voted to support passing the city’s Measure B to raise $10 million in needed income. I would like to explain some of the compelling reasons for that vote and to clear up some misconceptions I have heard. The first misconception is that...
