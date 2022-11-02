ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls End Season With ‘Super Tiebreak’ Loss to Valencia in CIF Playoffs

The Dos Pueblos girls lost an extra round of tiebreakers to Valencia High School in Placentia Thursday, ending their season in the CIF-SS D2 playoffs. Set play between the two schools ended at 9-9, after the Chargers’ No. 3 singles player Saned Crespo beat the Tigers’ No. 2 player in the last set, 6-3, to complete a third-round Dos Pueblos comeback.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

CIF Playoff Lights: Santa Barbara’s ‘D’ Has Tough Task; Bishop Faces Battle-Tested Vista Murrieta

Santa Babara High’s defense has played well against some good quarterbacks this football season. When the Golden Tornado, as the football team is nicknamed during the postseason, take on Downey in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Friday at Peabody Stadium, they’ll face one of the most athletic quarterbacks in Southern California.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: The Season Ends With a Need for Speed

When our warm water fishing season ends, it can be fast. Just a week ago I was hearing stories of spots of bonito action out by the oil rigs off Santa Barbara. A boater had to be watchful for bird activity and follow the baitballs to luck into a school of feeding bonito, but when the connection was made, they were bigger units around 10 pounds and fishing reel drag systems were whining loudly because “boneheads” are hard fighting speedsters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Salute to Teachers Q&A: Alyssa Spanier, Solvang School

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Armella ‘Amy’ Lolita Malicki of Santa Maria

Armella “Amy” Lolita Malicki was born in South Bend, Indiana, to George and Genevieve Kaczmarek who preceded her in death. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Central High School and Indiana University in South Bend, and worked for Colpaert Realty Corp. for 12 years. She married Ray J....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Guadalupe Morales Garibay of Summerland, 1928-2022

Guadalupe Morales Garibay, a proud native and jewel of Summerland, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Reunited with loved ones that have passed before her, a grand homecoming celebration awaited. Attending the one room Summerland School and tending to many farm animals and chores filled the days of Lupe's youth.
SUMMERLAND, CA
Noozhawk

315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

3125 Bowl Pl, Solvang, CA 93463

The beauty of this home greets you at the front door with bordering aged old oak trees. Unique European lighting and fixtures give this home a rare Luxury aesthetic while still maintaining the cozy atmosphere of this Mission Ranch style home. The backyard is a lush oasis featuring a custom built swimming lagoon and private dock! The great room is an entertainers paradise from the inside to the outside. There are beautiful views from the master suite of the unique swimming lagoon and lush garden. Large Barn wood sliding doors open up to an office (or 4th optional bedroom) with a brick fireplace and a barn wood Murphy bed. This elegant and classic California ranch style home has so much to offer.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Christopher Story VI of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022

Christopher Story VI was Santa Barbara’s very own “Music Man,” and how lucky we are that he was. Performing since 1955, Chris, who died on Oct. 1, 2022, was best known as the creator and conductor of the West Coast Symphony, the West Coast Chamber Orchestra, and the Goleta Valley Chamber Orchestra.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Driver in Critical Condition After Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road Near Goleta

One person was in critical condition Thursday after a vehicle crash on Cathedral Oaks Road near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred at about 7:50 a.m. near Poinsettia Way, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. The vehicle slammed into two parked cars, and authorities believe...
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy