Shearer, Russell T.
Longtime Klamath Falls resident Russell T. Shearer, 89, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Oct. 2, 1933 in The Dalles, Ore. Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Klamath Falls; brother, Gary (Martha) Shearer of Dexter, Ore.; sister, Betty (Ralph) Perkins of Sutherlin, Ore. Russell was preceded in death by his brother Harold A. Shearer, Jr. Memorial contributions may be made to Klamath Hospice, 2751 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Private interment will be at Eternal Hills Memorial Park. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
Harvey, Frank Allen
We are sad to announce the passing of Frank Allen Harvey of Klamath Falls, OR. Frank died on October 7, 2022, at the age of 68. He passed away in Portland, OR, surrounded by his loved ones. His family and close friends will celebrate his life with a small, private gathering. Frank was born to Audrey and Allen Harvey on February 13, 1954, in Springfield, OR. He served as a sailor in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1974 and later graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Oregon. Early in his career, Frank worked as a social worker before he entered the heavy construction trade. Frank was a godly man who loved nothing more than spending time with family - especially his two daughters. His joys in life included camping, boating and supporting his brother through his professional boxing career. Frank always enjoyed creating and building things with his own hands. He was deeply interested in history and government affairs. Frank is survived by his wife, Patti; daughters, Courtney and Abby; brother, Steve, and his wife, Priscilla; sister, Pam; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen; his mother, Audrey; and his niece, Carrie.
Pryor, Joyce Margaret
Joyce Margaret Pryor Loving Mother and Grandmother, known as Nanny to the Grandchildren. Passed away on October 22nd, 2022 at the age of 94 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Joyce was born to Charles and Nellie Webb in Leicester, England in 1928. She finished school at 14 and went to work at Marks and Spencers. During World War II she was a volunteer for the Women's Army Corp. During the War she met her husband, an American Army Airforce Staff Sergeant, Robert L. Pryor. Joyce came to the United States in 1947 and called Klamath Falls her home for 75 years. Her love of travel took her back to England numerous times and all over Europe. She attended OIT and earned a degree in accounting. After working as an accountant for several companies she started working for OIT where she worked until she retired. Through the years Joyce enjoyed belonging to the British Wives Club, the Orions Club, and acting in numerous plays for the Klamath Civic Theater. She was an avid reader and collector of Royal Doulton Figurines, English China, and Crystal. Joyce's greatest love was spending time with her family. She is survived by her Daughter Linda Utley, 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, also a niece and cousins in England, and her much loved cat Humphrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, her Brother Raymond Webb, and two daughters Joyce Baratt and Kimberly Pryor. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 11th, at 11 A.M. at the Klamath Falls United Pentecostal Church, 422 Old Fort Road, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601. Contributions can be sent to Friends of Pets or Klamath Humane Society.
Renfro, Ronald Eldon
Ronald Eldon Renfro "Papa" 75, Tulelake, CA died Tueday October 25, 2022 at home peacefully. Ron was born in Mt. Vernon, WA April 11,1947 to Lola (Snell) Renfro and Harold Renfro. Ron was a younger brother to Rickey Renfro and an older brother to Ruth Ann Jones (Locken) and Debbie Batdorf (Renfro). Ron attended High School at Sedro Woolley High School in Washington State. He was a talented wrestler and all- around athlete in school. Ron married Cheryl Stransky March 2, 1964. They were together for the next 14 years and had two children together. Ron met the love of his life Darla Elaine Sheilds-Renfro in 2001 who he later married June 15, 2005. Ron started working for Washington Telephone Co. in Sedro-Wolley in 1964. He was transferred to Ketchikan, AK around 1973 where he also volunteered at the local fire department. Ron and family moved to Merrill, Oregon in 1978. He worked as a phone/lineman for Cal-Ore Telephone until his retirement in 2012. He lived in Newell, CA and in Tulelake, CA in 1989 where he spent the rest of his life. When he was younger Ron was and avid horse rider and trainer. He rode in the Klamath County Sheriffs posse for some time. Ron's other great passion was riding motorcycles, which he had most of his life. He loved riding Harleys and was very proud of the group of friends he rode with. Ron loved his family most of all. He was so proud of all of his kids, grandkids, and great grand-child. He always had a story to tell about his kids. He made us all laugh and feel special. He is survived by his wife Darla Renfro, son Patrick Renfro and wife Veronica Renfro, daughter Julie Renfro and wife Anya Renfro, daughters Jessie Chavez and Justina Gomez, daughter in law Marissa Skay. Ron also left several grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother Lola and step-father Ed Locken, father Harold Renfro, step-son Glen Voth, and daughter-in-law Kym Jackson Renfro. A celebration of life will be held at Merrill Civic Center in Merrill, OR on 11/26 at 2:00 PM.
