Ronald Eldon Renfro "Papa" 75, Tulelake, CA died Tueday October 25, 2022 at home peacefully. Ron was born in Mt. Vernon, WA April 11,1947 to Lola (Snell) Renfro and Harold Renfro. Ron was a younger brother to Rickey Renfro and an older brother to Ruth Ann Jones (Locken) and Debbie Batdorf (Renfro). Ron attended High School at Sedro Woolley High School in Washington State. He was a talented wrestler and all- around athlete in school. Ron married Cheryl Stransky March 2, 1964. They were together for the next 14 years and had two children together. Ron met the love of his life Darla Elaine Sheilds-Renfro in 2001 who he later married June 15, 2005. Ron started working for Washington Telephone Co. in Sedro-Wolley in 1964. He was transferred to Ketchikan, AK around 1973 where he also volunteered at the local fire department. Ron and family moved to Merrill, Oregon in 1978. He worked as a phone/lineman for Cal-Ore Telephone until his retirement in 2012. He lived in Newell, CA and in Tulelake, CA in 1989 where he spent the rest of his life. When he was younger Ron was and avid horse rider and trainer. He rode in the Klamath County Sheriffs posse for some time. Ron's other great passion was riding motorcycles, which he had most of his life. He loved riding Harleys and was very proud of the group of friends he rode with. Ron loved his family most of all. He was so proud of all of his kids, grandkids, and great grand-child. He always had a story to tell about his kids. He made us all laugh and feel special. He is survived by his wife Darla Renfro, son Patrick Renfro and wife Veronica Renfro, daughter Julie Renfro and wife Anya Renfro, daughters Jessie Chavez and Justina Gomez, daughter in law Marissa Skay. Ron also left several grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother Lola and step-father Ed Locken, father Harold Renfro, step-son Glen Voth, and daughter-in-law Kym Jackson Renfro. A celebration of life will be held at Merrill Civic Center in Merrill, OR on 11/26 at 2:00 PM.

TULELAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO