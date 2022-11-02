ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

5 Ways to Fight Inflation’s Impact on Your Retirement Plan

By Bruce Porter
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5ebM_0ivcaTYb00

As high inflation persists, so does worry among retirees and workers who are within a few years of retirement. One survey found that inflation is America’s biggest issue , and worry about it is acute among those 50 and older. Another survey found four out of five Americans in that age bracket express unease about inflation in retirement, with 84% of pre-retirees having that sentiment compared to 76% of retirees.

4 Tips for Navigating Market Volatility

It’s no wonder. The summer of 2022 was white-hot with inflation, which was up 8.3% year-over-year in August, which prompted another significant interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Inflation reduces purchasing power and can be especially problematic for retirees who live on fixed incomes and savings. For those in the later stages of their working careers, inflation can cut into the amount they have saved for retirement. Meanwhile, a volatile stock market exacerbates concerns for both pre-retirees and retirees, causing them to reconsider certain investments and wonder if they will outlive their nest eggs.

What can retirees and pre-retirees do to mitigate their retirement worries and protect against inflation? Here are some tips:

1. Do an In-Depth Budget Analysis

Break down your monthly budget and take a close look at everything you spend. The further you go back, the better; it’s the most accurate way to find spending patterns (including where you’re overspending) and see how inflation impacts you. Ideally, go back three to six months through your bank and credit card statements and itemize a list of the money you’ve spent.

Once you’ve done that, refine your budget and stick to it. First, evaluate your fixed and variable expenses. Fixed costs are expenses that are the same, or relatively consistent, from month to month – rent or mortgage, phone, utilities, cable and insurance payments. Variable costs fluctuate more. They include eating out, groceries, entertainment, clothing, etc.

Add up the fixed and variable expenses in a given month and subtract them from your monthly income. A negative number means you’re running a deficit; a positive number means a surplus. When you’re in the red, see what you can cut or reduce from your variable expenses. If you have a surplus, consider funneling part or all of it toward paying off debt or adding to an emergency savings fund.

2. Consider Inflation-Protected Annuities

An inflation-protected annuity (IPA) tends to provide a lower payout than other annuities, but it can be helpful for retirees living on a fixed income. IPAs offer guaranteed-fixed payments for a specified period or for life. The IPA’s payments are usually indexed to inflation based on an annual cost-of-living adjustment.

Considering that Social Security increases have tended to be less than general inflation, IPAs can help fill that gap.

3. Draw on Cash, Keep Your Portfolio Balanced

High inflation and rising interest rates have hurt the stock market, but what you don’t want to do is take distributions from stock holdings during a down market. Doing so early in retirement can cause a significant hit. You will have to sell more shares to generate the income you need than you would if stock prices were higher. And after selling, you would miss out on the rebound; you’d have fewer shares left that could benefit from the next favorable market.

How Big Should My Emergency Fund Be?

Having cash on hand will help you stay invested. Draw on cash rather than selling off stocks or making extra withdrawals from retirement accounts. Focus on a balanced portfolio and consider dividend-paying stocks , growth stocks and real estate – all of which are designed over a long period of time to give retirees diversification and protection against inflation risk.

4. Delay Claiming Social Security Benefits

If you’re nearing retirement age and worried about how inflation could impact your golden years, it might be worth considering delaying the start of your Social Security payments . You can start receiving the payments at any time between the ages of 62 and 70, but the payment increases for each month you delay up until age 70. The good news is that cost-of-living adjustments help boost the average Social Security check over time. The increase for 2023 is 8.7% , the largest rise since 1981. If you do delay the start of Social Security payments, you’ll need to rely on your savings or continue working to generate income until you start receiving your benefit check.

5. Downsize and Relocate

Higher living costs hit retirees on a fixed income particularly hard. Downsizing to a smaller home is one way to reduce expenses. If you’ve paid off your mortgage or are close to paying it off, you have equity in the property, and in areas where housing prices are higher than they were last year, you could sell your home and move to a less expensive location.

Inflation is impacting all income levels, so downsizing is a viable option for those in mid or late career as well. The decision comes down to whether keeping a larger home is hurting your finances because the home-associated bills push what you can afford.

7 Big Retirement Risks to Avoid

We don’t know when inflation will be brought under control, but it’s always an important factor to consider in retirement planning – and something to adjust to when you’re in retirement. Be proactive as much as possible, because there are numerous actions you can take to mitigate the effects and not let it upend your retirement plans.

Dan Dunkin contributed to this article.

The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.

Investment advisory services made available through AE Wealth Management, LLC, (AEWM). AEWM and The Resource Center are not affiliated companies.

Appearances on KOLR 10’s Ozarks Live is a paid placement.

Insurance products are offered through the insurance businesses The Resource Center Insurance Services LLC, and The Resource Center Inc. The Resource Center Inc, is also an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. AEWM does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by The Resource Center Insurance Services and The Resource Center Inc, are not subject to Investment Advisor requirements. AEWM and The Resource Center Inc, are not affiliated companies. 1503865 10/22

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

What Are the Income Tax Brackets for 2022 vs. 2023?

When it comes to federal income tax rates and brackets, the tax rates themselves aren't changing from 2022 to 2023. The same seven tax rates in effect for the 2022 tax year – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37% – still apply for 2023. However, the tax brackets for 2022 and 2023 are different (i.e., new beginning and ending dollar amounts are established for each bracket). That's because the brackets are adjusted each year to account for inflation. As a result, you could end up in different tax brackets in 2022 and 2023. That, of course, also means you could pay a different tax rate on some of your income from 2022 to 2023.
Kiplinger

What's the Standard Deduction for 2022 vs. 2023?

Standard deduction or itemized deductions? You have to choose between the two every year when you file your federal income tax return. Of course, you always want to pick whichever one is higher, and for most Americans it's the standard deduction. But you can't determine which route is better for you unless you know how much your standard deduction is that year. It's different from person to person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NASDAQ

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy