NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Would Have Been A Better Investment For MicroStrategy
The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
NEWSBTC
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
NEWSBTC
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
These Key Factors Might Push Ethereum To Outplay Bitcoin
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto market is often prone to price fluctuations. That’s why crypto investors must carefully monitor the market movement to avoid huge losses when prices are low. The crypto bear market could also be a time for long-term investors to leverage low prices and purchase assets which they can sell during bull runs.
NEWSBTC
FLUID is looking to redefine digital asset liquidity aggregation using AI – Here’s how
Despite the bear market that has engulfed the crypto industry as a whole over the past year or so, the Web3 ecosystem has continued to evolve at a relatively rapid pace, with conservative estimates suggesting that this growing sector will reach a cumulative valuation of approx. $81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7 % over the forecasted period.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward. ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
NEWSBTC
Binance’s BNB Coin Holds Gains When Most Coins Shatter
Binance’s BNB token has struggled to keep gains amidst a bearish-looking crypto market. The 4th largest crypto by market cap has kept over 15% profit in the last 7 days. This comes when other top tokens, including Bitcoin, struggle to trade in the green zone. As of writing, BNB...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
WeatherTree (WTTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WeatherTree (WTTR) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WTTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a platform for observing and trading real-time weather data...
NEWSBTC
Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange
Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Shows It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain; Here Is Why
MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3. MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom. MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
NEWSBTC
Klaytn Skyrocketing on the Crypto Market Making It the Most Profitable Cryptocurrency in the Top 100, Can Big Eyes Coin Surpass Klaytn ?
One of the key qualities that make cryptocurrencies intriguing is decentralised finance. It was developed to let users communicate directly with one another without the use of an intermediary or centralised authority. Due to decentralised finance, banks and other financial institutions are no longer required to charge users to use their services.
