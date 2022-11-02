Read full article on original website
Allen: All students should have the opportunity to learn and succeed
My name is Larry Allen and I am currently serving as president of the Middletown Unified School Board. Our community has always come together to support our most important resource, our kids. We all want the same thing: strong, high quality public schools that give every student the freedom to...
Lescher: Outlining priorities for Middletown Unified School Board
I am writing to introduce myself, my priorities and my positions. Let me speak to what I feel qualifies me to take charge of this business. My wife Karen, and I moved to Middletown in 1978, and raised our three children here. We built Store 24 in 1985, operated it for 20 years, developed Coyote Valley Plaza, and built Gypsy Juice and the oil change facility in Middletown. We also built, owned and operated the gas station at Hopland Farms in Hopland and remodeled, owned and operated Mt. Konocti Gas & Mart in Kelseyville.
Rick Winer expresses thanks
The purpose of this letter is to express the sincere gratitude I have for those members of the community who supported my bid for reelection to the board of the Kelseyville Unified School District and to restate my qualifications. Thank you to the many who have endorsed my candidacy. Thank...
City of Lakeport hosts arts and culture survey
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport is seeking participants in a survey to shape the future of arts and culture within the community. The Lakeport Economic Development Strategic Plan includes the recommendation that the city develop an arts in public places program. The city is in the process...
Board of Supervisors approves moving forward on 38% raise for members
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is poised to give its members one of the largest raises in its history after voting to take the next steps to increase its pay during its meeting on Tuesday. With Supervisor Moke Simon absent, the board voted 4-0 to direct...
Dominic Mitch Garcia
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Dominic Mitch Garcia of Lakeport, California, age 37, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022. He was born on Oct. 13, 1985, son to DeeAnna and Fermin Chavez. Dominic is survived by his wife, Lyric; three children, DeeAnna, Dominic and Angelo; siblings, Deena, Erica, Oscar and Dreya; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services for Schoenherr set for Nov. 19
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Bob Schoenherr, 69, of Kelseyville passed away suddenly Sept. 12. A celebration of life is scheduled at the Bell Haven Flower Farm and Resort 6420 Soda Bay Road in Kelseyville on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Carpooling is strongly encouraged. Arrangements by Chapel of the...
Feline panleukopenia outbreak in north Lakeport area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are alerting pet owners in Lakeport regarding the outbreak of an infectious disease that affects cats. Lake County Animal Care and Control has become aware of multiple documented cases of feline panleukopenia in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Feline panleukopenia is a...
Lake County Library offers digital newspaper collection
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library is happy to announce the immediate availability of its new digital newspaper collection. Titled “America’s News,” this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. America’s News provides online access to current and archived issues...
Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest transitioning to winter season closures
COBB, Calif. — Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported that Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest will transition to winter season closures. Seasonal camping will close at noon on Friday, Nov. 4. The closure is due to changing weather conditions and ensuing poor road conditions and hazards. Camping typically reopens...
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Oct. 13
Occurred on Fairview Wy. NEEDED MEDICAL — TXD TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 01:02 FOOT PATROL 2210130006. Officer initiated activity at 16TH/HARTLEY, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 01:10 FAMILY DISTURBANCE 2210130007. Occurred at...
Lake County Planning Commission discusses countywide parks improvement project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Planning Commission last week approved the general plan conformity of a countywide park project. The commission discussed the Public Services Department’s parks improvement project, which involves 14 parks, during its brief meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. “This is kind of a...
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Oct. 15
Officer initiated activity on Clear Lake Av, Lakeport. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. UPSTAIRS NEIGHBORS ARE "TALKING EXCESSIVELY LOUD." RP WOULD NOT PROVIDE ANY FURTHER. Disposition: WARNING. 02:23 TRAFFIC STOP 2210150011. Officer initiated activity at Mendo Mill, S Main, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 03:36 NOISE...
Daylight saving time ends Nov. 6
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – It’s time once again to set clocks to “fall back.”. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. It began on Sunday, March 13. The Energy Policy Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes the beginning of daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March, with the end of it on the first Sunday in November.
