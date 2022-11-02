I am writing to introduce myself, my priorities and my positions. Let me speak to what I feel qualifies me to take charge of this business. My wife Karen, and I moved to Middletown in 1978, and raised our three children here. We built Store 24 in 1985, operated it for 20 years, developed Coyote Valley Plaza, and built Gypsy Juice and the oil change facility in Middletown. We also built, owned and operated the gas station at Hopland Farms in Hopland and remodeled, owned and operated Mt. Konocti Gas & Mart in Kelseyville.

MIDDLETOWN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO