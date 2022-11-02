Mrs. Sharon Lynn Roberts, age 62, of Campbellsburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Thursday, November 3, 2022. Sharon was born July 4, 1960, in Salem, the daughter of Frederic and Martha Chastain Ingram. She was a graduate of West Washington High School, Class of 1978. She was a member of Sugar Creek Christian Church, where she was a member of the Praise Team, taught Junior Church, helped with the church dinners, outreach and landscaping. Sharon was a Treasury Analyst at Electricom and Brown Township Trustee. She was an advocate for Relay for Life and had a passion for cooking. Sharon was known for her delicious lasagna and persimmon pudding, which she generously made for family and friends. She graciously opened her home to welcome an exhange student from Norway, Fredrik. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her 8 grandchildren.

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO