salemleader.com
Sharon Lynn Roberts
Mrs. Sharon Lynn Roberts, age 62, of Campbellsburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Thursday, November 3, 2022. Sharon was born July 4, 1960, in Salem, the daughter of Frederic and Martha Chastain Ingram. She was a graduate of West Washington High School, Class of 1978. She was a member of Sugar Creek Christian Church, where she was a member of the Praise Team, taught Junior Church, helped with the church dinners, outreach and landscaping. Sharon was a Treasury Analyst at Electricom and Brown Township Trustee. She was an advocate for Relay for Life and had a passion for cooking. Sharon was known for her delicious lasagna and persimmon pudding, which she generously made for family and friends. She graciously opened her home to welcome an exhange student from Norway, Fredrik. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her 8 grandchildren.
Carol L. Davis
Carol L. Davis, age 61, of Corydon, passed away Friday, November 4 at U of L Hospital in Louisville. Carol was born December 27, 1960, in Salem the daughter of Robert Rex Davis and Melva Grace Bartle Davis. She was a baker for Jay C Food Stores and worked in laundry for French Lick Hotel. She attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Carolyn F. Thompson
Mrs. Carolyn F. Thompson, age 82, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 1 at her home. Mrs. Thompson was born August 24, 1940 in Salem the daughter of Oscar and Mildred South McCoskey. She was the former owner of Home Electric. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She...
Mike "Fat Boy" Stewart
Mike "Fat Boy" Stewart, age 65, of Salem passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born December 20, 1956 in Salem, he was the son of the late Paul Stewart and Marylin Sue Deal. Mike is survived by 2 daughters: April Guevara and Melody Arredondo; 1...
Secret scratch-off sale Saturday
3 Stories Trading, 14 Public Square, Salem, is having a fall preview event on Saturday, Nov. 5. Save up to 25% with secret scratch-off at the register (guaranteed savings of at least 10%). And there is free gift wrapping!. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Secret savings discount...
Rae's Cafe
Rae's Cafe will be serving lunch in H&R Bakery from 11:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Stop by and enjoy Rachel Koch's homemade food. Read more about her business in The Salem Leader, Nov. 1, edition.
Girls’ basketball season tips off with EHS win over Borden
The girls' basketball season got started locally Friday night with the Eastern Lady Musketeers knocking off a feisty bunch of Lady Musketeers 46-35 in Pekin. The Lady Musketeers lead by 17 points after three quarters but the Lady Braves whittled it to nine late in the contest before EHS iced it at the free throw line.
