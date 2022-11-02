Read full article on original website
What Is dYdX?
DYdX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) hosted on Ethereum that enables the swap of at least 36 cryptocurrencies without know-your-customer (KYC) identity verification. The exchange is also one of the rare platforms to offer perpetual margin trading, allowing traders to fund only a portion of the trade instead of the entire value of the trading position.
Microstrategy Could Have Pocketed $1.3B if Saylor Had Bought ETH
What if Michael Saylor had bought Ethereum instead of Bitcoin?. During the bull market of 2020-21, Saylor, the Bitcoin-loving CEO of Microstrategy, made one of the most famous crypto bets ever — he directed the business intelligence software maker to invest $4B in the No. 1 cryptocurrency, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.
🎙️Offchain Labs' A.J. Warner on Making Arbitrum the Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution for Ethereum
This week on The Defiant Podcast we speak with A.J. Warner, the Chief Strategy Officer at Offchain Labs, the builders of Arbitrum, one of the leading scaling solutions for Ethereum using Optimistic Rollups. We also welcome Tegan Kline, the co-founder of Edge Node, the initial team behind The Graph. The...
FTX Ventures Bets on Decentralized Social Media with Lens Investment
Lens Protocol, which bills itself as a decentralized social graph, has received an investment from FTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of crypto exchange FTX. The news was first reported by Fortune and is the only public funding Lens has received, according to Crunchbase, which is calling the raise a seed round. The amount Lens raised has not been disclosed.
JPMorgan Uses Polygon For First DeFi Trade
Welcome back, Welcome Back, Welcome….back. Today’s top story: JP Morgan and its massive U-turn on cryptocurrencies. Despite years of staunch opposition to DeFi and a CEO that only months ago labeled crypto as “a decentralized Ponzi Scheme” , JPMorgan has executed its first-ever cross-border transaction using decentralized finance on a public blockchain. So, how did it happen and what are the bigger implications? Let’s zoom in.
Polygon Working to Become ‘True Layer 2’
Polygon, the most popular of Ethereum’s many scaling solutions, is working to address one of its most persistent critiques and tap into the security and decentralization of Ethereum, according to its co-founders. Ethereum, though decentralized and difficult to take down or censor, is slow and expensive to use. Scaling...
Multichain Says User Funds Safe in Response to Questions
One week after The Defiant reported on questions about the management of user funds in Multichain, the bridging platform pointed toward a blog post published on Sept. 29. Its main message: user funds are safe. Researchers at L2BEAT found that user funds were moved from an escrow address in Multichain...
JPMorgan Dives into DeFi After CEO Trashed Crypto as ‘Ponzi’
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the No. 1 U.S. bank and a charter member of Wall Street’s financial establishment, has gone DeFi. Or at least, one of its blockchain-focused units has. On Nov. 1, the New York-based lender’s Onyx unit executed trades in a new project launched in Singapore. Along with DBS Bank, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings, Onyx conducted live foreign exchange swaps of tokenized Japanese Yen (JPY) and Singapore Dollars (SGD).
