WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
WKTV
Sidewalks being painted in Oneonta from Wednesday until next week
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The City of Oneonta has hired a contractor to paint sidewalks and stop bars at different locations around the city. The project started Wednesday and will continue until the end of next week. The public is being reminded to use caution and pay attention to temporary traffic...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
WKTV
Utica Proud app promotes shopping locally
In an effort to help local business recuperate from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Utica is launching a smartphone app called Utica Proud. City of Utica ayor Robert Palmieri kicked off the app with a formal announcement at Utica City Hall. "Our local businesses are...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
WKTV
RSV diagnoses among children on the rise locally
Ashley Darling, of Frankfort, knew her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, MaKenna, likely had more than a cold. She couldn't get her fever to go below 102 degrees, even on a constant cycle of Tylenol and Motrin. Then, there was the deep chest cough. Some other symptoms were even more concerning. "Super...
WKTV
Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
WKTV
Oneida County Tourism receives two awards
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Tourism was given two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association on Oct. 29. Tourism representatives from all across the state met in New York City for a meeting and an awards dinner at the New Yorker . The awards recognize achievements...
WKTV
Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at Little Falls Library
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at the Little Falls Library on Nov. 12. For $10 you can get your photo taken with your choice of one of three, holiday backgrounds. A digital copy will then be emailed to you. All proceeds benefit the...
Syracuse airport to build 2,000 parking spaces to ease congestion
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is planning to build 2,000 more parking spaces at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a 44% increase designed to end frequent congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a little more than 4,500 surface and garage parking spaces, which often fill up...
WKTV
Broadway Theatre League of Utica partners with Stuff the Bus
Utica, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has partnered with Stuff the Bus for their upcoming "Elf The Musical" premiere. "As Broadway Utica continues its Beyond The Stage initiative this holiday season, we are excited to participate again this year in STUFF THE BUS, a local toy drive, organized by Roser Communications. Broadway Utica’s involvement this year is going to be bigger than ever, as we host this amazing effort to collect toys for families of the Mohawk Valley for 2 days!” Executive Director for Broadway Utica, Daniele Padula said.
WKTV
Some Marcy residents temporarily without water along Trenton Road
TRENTON, N.Y. – Some residents on Trenton Road in Marcy are without water Thursday morning as crews from Mohawk Valley Water Authority work on repairing a water main break. Officials at MVWA say the extended outage is due to a utility company failing to respond to an emergency dig ticket.
WKTV
Mayor of Little Falls suggests partnership with City of Utica at common council meeting
UTICA, N.Y. -- At the Utica Common Council meeting on Wednesday, the mayor of Little Falls, Mark Blask, had the chance to speak and discuss how his city could collaborate in the future with Utica. Blask says there are a lot of municipalities in Upstate New York that have similar...
PHOTOS: Structure fire in Mohawk
A structure fire seemed to have taken place earlier November 1 in the town of Mohawk.
WKTV
Holiday fun at the Oneonta History Center on Nov. 17
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) announced a new series of events titled "History After Hours" and the November program is all about the holidays. The program offers different events for adults and children at the Oneonta History Center, located on Main Street. November's program will be...
WKTV
Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter
With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows. "There is a great need for this service and we had some...
WKTV
Chimney fire in Frankfort almost destroys home
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A Frankfort family was trying to start a fire in their fireplace Thursday night, when it turned into a chimney fire instead. Frankfort Center Fire Chief Fred Distefano told NewsChannel 2 that the entire family was already out of the house when they arrived at Wildflower Circle, and the fire had already spread.
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
nystateofpolitics.com
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
