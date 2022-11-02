ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Sidewalks being painted in Oneonta from Wednesday until next week

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The City of Oneonta has hired a contractor to paint sidewalks and stop bars at different locations around the city. The project started Wednesday and will continue until the end of next week. The public is being reminded to use caution and pay attention to temporary traffic...
Utica Proud app promotes shopping locally

In an effort to help local business recuperate from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Utica is launching a smartphone app called Utica Proud. City of Utica ayor Robert Palmieri kicked off the app with a formal announcement at Utica City Hall. "Our local businesses are...
RSV diagnoses among children on the rise locally

Ashley Darling, of Frankfort, knew her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, MaKenna, likely had more than a cold. She couldn't get her fever to go below 102 degrees, even on a constant cycle of Tylenol and Motrin. Then, there was the deep chest cough. Some other symptoms were even more concerning. "Super...
Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
Oneida County Tourism receives two awards

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Tourism was given two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association on Oct. 29. Tourism representatives from all across the state met in New York City for a meeting and an awards dinner at the New Yorker . The awards recognize achievements...
Broadway Theatre League of Utica partners with Stuff the Bus

Utica, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has partnered with Stuff the Bus for their upcoming "Elf The Musical" premiere. "As Broadway Utica continues its Beyond The Stage initiative this holiday season, we are excited to participate again this year in STUFF THE BUS, a local toy drive, organized by Roser Communications. Broadway Utica’s involvement this year is going to be bigger than ever, as we host this amazing effort to collect toys for families of the Mohawk Valley for 2 days!” Executive Director for Broadway Utica, Daniele Padula said.
Some Marcy residents temporarily without water along Trenton Road

TRENTON, N.Y. – Some residents on Trenton Road in Marcy are without water Thursday morning as crews from Mohawk Valley Water Authority work on repairing a water main break. Officials at MVWA say the extended outage is due to a utility company failing to respond to an emergency dig ticket.
Holiday fun at the Oneonta History Center on Nov. 17

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) announced a new series of events titled "History After Hours" and the November program is all about the holidays. The program offers different events for adults and children at the Oneonta History Center, located on Main Street. November's program will be...
Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter

With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows. "There is a great need for this service and we had some...
Chimney fire in Frankfort almost destroys home

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A Frankfort family was trying to start a fire in their fireplace Thursday night, when it turned into a chimney fire instead. Frankfort Center Fire Chief Fred Distefano told NewsChannel 2 that the entire family was already out of the house when they arrived at Wildflower Circle, and the fire had already spread.
Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments.  911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
