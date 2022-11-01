SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana swimming & diving teams competed against NSIC and DIvision I competition at the Coyote Extravaganza hosted by South Dakota this weekend. The No. 8 Viking women took down NSIC competition as well as Division I opponents this weekend in wins against St. Cloud State, St. Thomas, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. In total, the Augustana women finished 7-2 with a perfect 4-0 dual record on the second day of competition. Meanwhile the Viking men fell to highly competitive teams both days.

