Augustana Soccer Falls to Bemidji State in NSIC Semifinal Match
MANKATO, Minn.--The Augustana soccer team fell to the Bemidji State Beavers in the semifinal of the NSIC tournament on Friday. The Beavers defeated the Vikings with a score of 2-0. Match Moments. CHANCE (AU) 46'--Josie Arduser had a scoring opportunity in the first drive of the second half, taking a...
Augustana Swimming & Diving Continues Successful Season with Strong Performances at Coyote Extravaganza
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana swimming & diving teams competed against NSIC and DIvision I competition at the Coyote Extravaganza hosted by South Dakota this weekend. The No. 8 Viking women took down NSIC competition as well as Division I opponents this weekend in wins against St. Cloud State, St. Thomas, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. In total, the Augustana women finished 7-2 with a perfect 4-0 dual record on the second day of competition. Meanwhile the Viking men fell to highly competitive teams both days.
Viking Soccer To Face Bemidji State in NSIC Semifinal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana soccer is set to head to Mankato, Minnesota, for the second round of the NSIC tournament. The Vikings will face Bemidji State in the NSIC tournament semifinal match at 11 a.m. Action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live or on the GoAugie App, presented by CellOnly, found in...
Viking Volleyball Falls to No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul on Friday Night
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Augustana volleyball team fell to the No. 3 Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul in St. Paul Minn. in four sets (25-17, 25-20. 24-26, 25-17) on Friday night. The Vikings move to an overall 18-9 record and are now 10-9 in NSIC play. The Golden...
