Wilfred “Bill” Eisenman, 75 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born in Clarion, PA on February 28, 1947 to the late George and Betty Storkovich. After high school Bill received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Clarion University. He then went on to build his career as the owner of Sweeper City in Butler, PA for over 35 years. Everywhere he went he helped people and answered their questions about his work, so much so that he was known as the “sweeper king”. He loved what he did and he excelled at it. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards, online solitaire, and his Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be hardworking, family oriented and extremely patient, above all else he was a phenomenal husband and father. He was loved and will be forever missed. He was the husband of Lynn (Travaglio) Eisenman since their marriage in 2001; father of Alexis Eisenman; step father of Ashley Frenchak and Amy Schnur. He is also survived by his sisters Lynn Craig and Tina Storkovich and his step grandchildren Dean and Mason. Arrangements will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO