butlerradio.com
Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Cranberry Volunteer Fire Company
A fundraiser to benefit a local fire company is planned for this weekend. The annual Spaghetti Dinner of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Route 19 Fire Station. The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad,...
butlerradio.com
Jeep Festival Holding Toy Fundraiser
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association will hold a Holiday Toy Drive Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Portersville. Admission to this event at the Bantam Quarry...
butlerradio.com
Veterans In Need Fundraiser Happening At Missing Links Brewery
The public is invited to attend an event this weekend that helps local veterans in Butler County. WBUT 1050 AM 97.3 FM and Mars Bank will team up with Missing Links Brewery for the fifth annual Veterans in Need fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to...
butlerradio.com
Firehouse Subs Fundraiser To Benefit Butler Twp. Fire
Hungry customers will have a chance to enjoy a good hoagie while supporting local firefighters. The Firehouse Subs in the Butler Crossing Plaza is hosting a Community Day with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A ladder truck from the department will be on-site...
Local animal shelter struggling with food supplies
The Butler County Humane Society is trying to juggle an influx of new animals. At one point, they reached critically low levels of pet food. So low, they canceled their monthly food giveaway in September and October.
butlerradio.com
Longtime McDonalds Employee Recognized For Decades Of Service
A longtime employee at an iconic Butler establishment was honored for her nearly 50 years of service yesterday. Judy Yanul has worked at local McDonald’s Restaurants for the last 46 years. Most recently she has served as the first assistant and department manager for the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall.
tablemagazine.com
Lamb Fest 2022
Could we have ordered a more beautiful day? It was sunshine and blue skies over the SouthSide Works as 11 all-star chef teams brought creativity and heart to Pittsburgh’s favorite food competition. Lamb Fest 2022 was bigger and better than ever with over 800 lamb enthusiasts tasting their way down 27th Street. Some new features at this year’s event were the addition of a mini farmers’ market as well the inclusion of the brand new SouthSide Works Town Square into the festival footprint.
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
butlerradio.com
Wilfred “Bill” Eisenman
Wilfred “Bill” Eisenman, 75 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born in Clarion, PA on February 28, 1947 to the late George and Betty Storkovich. After high school Bill received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Clarion University. He then went on to build his career as the owner of Sweeper City in Butler, PA for over 35 years. Everywhere he went he helped people and answered their questions about his work, so much so that he was known as the “sweeper king”. He loved what he did and he excelled at it. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards, online solitaire, and his Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be hardworking, family oriented and extremely patient, above all else he was a phenomenal husband and father. He was loved and will be forever missed. He was the husband of Lynn (Travaglio) Eisenman since their marriage in 2001; father of Alexis Eisenman; step father of Ashley Frenchak and Amy Schnur. He is also survived by his sisters Lynn Craig and Tina Storkovich and his step grandchildren Dean and Mason. Arrangements will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Purchases New AEDs
Cranberry Township is taking steps to make sure the necessary tools are available to its residents in case of a medical emergency. The township says they purchased and replaced 18 automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs—at strategic places throughout the municipality. The devices are in the UPMC Passavant...
butlerradio.com
Foxburg Receives State Funding For Renovation Plans
One of the area’s oldest golf courses is receiving state funding as they aim to renovate and preserve the club. The Foxburg Country Club will be receiving a $500,000 grant from the DCED to help the historic renovation of the course located just outside of Butler County. The funding...
butlerradio.com
James Barnett
James Barnett, 80, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born in Saxonburg, PA on April 7, 1942 to the late Donald and Leah (Forester) Barnett. Jim enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers. He was known to be hardworking, intelligent, and was the “life of the party”. He was loved and will be forever missed. James was the father of Donald, James W.G., William, Gary, and James Barnett. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Political newcomer Bob George challenges state Rep. Abby Major
A college-educated truck driver, Bob George of Ford City, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, to represent the state’s new 60th House District. The new legislative map of the 60th District takes effect Dec. 1. Instead of covering most of Armstrong County and parts of Clarion and Butler counties, the newly elected state representative will serve southern Armstrong County and parts of Westmoreland County.
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe
HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
butlerradio.com
Butler City “Tightening Belt” In Final Months
Butler City Council is exercising a bit of caution regarding discretionary purchases while considering their preliminary 2023 budget. Although the total amount of the 2023 budget has not yet been made public, Director of Accounts and Finance Councilman Don Shearer anticipates that it will be balanced without the need to raise taxes.
cranberryeagle.com
Retail complex, mowers approved at Cranberry meeting
CRANBERRY TWP — A new shopping complex and restaurant will soon be coming to Route 19 in Cranberry. The decision, at a meeting of the Cranberry Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, comes off an earlier discussion on Oct. 27, when the board heard public comment and a public hearing on a conditional use application for a two-building development at 20563 and 20575 Route 19. On Thursday, the board approved the preliminary and final land development and conditional use for the project.
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For October 2022
BOO! Don’t be spooked or scared by a move in October, many area residents took the time to relocate during the month. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up 5.0% over last October. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of...
