westkentuckystar.com
Major fire damages Vienna business
A major fire damaged a business in downtown Vienna Tuesday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze at the J.W. Reynolds Monument Company on the Vienna courthouse square. The call came in around 2:30 when a worker reported the back of the building on fire. Fire crews from Vienna,...
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
kbsi23.com
Police: Man admits to pouring gasoline around house, lighting gas on fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man is accused of setting fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, of Jones Street, faces charges a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). Police were called just before midnight Oct. 8 when a man saw a fire...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WQAD
Thousands crowd small Missouri town to see fully exposed Tower Rock
PERRY COUNTY, Missouri — The low water levels on the Mississippi River are exposing more than just sandbars. It's also bringing new light, literally, to historic structures like Tower Rock, also called, Grand Tower, located near the small community of Brazeau Township, Perry County, Missouri. The small town with...
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
wsiu.org
Saline River Farms plans to turn the Four Star Arena into a meat processing facility
A new state of the art meat processing facility is coming to Williamson County. The former Four-Star Arena near Creal Springs is going to see a new life as a processing center for beef and pork. Saline River Farms will renovate the 83,000 square foot facility with the latest technology...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rail crossing upgrades to cause extended closures on Paducah's southside
PADUCAH — The Paducah and Louisville Railroad is planning an extended closure of three Southside roadways to allow for rail-crossing upgrades. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all three roadways will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 7 and are expected to reopen on the morning of November 12.
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after robbery in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after police were called to a parking lot of a bar for a reported robbery. Joshua Jamar Kindle, 32, of the 800 block of South 21st Street faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and kidnapping (adult/attempt).
wfcnnews.com
One dead, another in critical condition following Marion house fire
MARION - One person has been killed and another is in critical condition following a deadly house fire this weekend in Marion. According to a news release from the Marion Fire Department, crews responded to a home at 601 South Market Street on Saturday, October 29, at 2:36 a.m. Upon...
