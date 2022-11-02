Read full article on original website
AMD Officially Announces the Radeon RX 7000 Desktop GPUs
AMD has officially announced its next-generation Radeon RX GPUs today. After months of rumors and some teasing from AMD, the Radeon RX 7000 is officially here. As part of its "together we advance_gaming," event, AMD unveiled the first two GPUs in the Radeon RX 7000 family: Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon RX 7900 XT. As AMD previously announced, the RX 7000 series uses the company's new RDNA 3 graphical architecture.
Finalmouse Keyboard Prototype Leaks Out Revealing Built-In Display With Interactive Skins and More
Leaks of an upcoming Finalmouse keyboard suggests a major change in the way players look for their next gaming peripheral. Shared by YouTuber Jake Lucky, the keyboard named Alpha Prototype comes with a variety of new technology that will blow minds of consumers. Finalmouse has since acknowledged the leak to be true by quote tweeting Lucky's original tweet.
Deal Alert: Amazon Has an ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3060 Gaming PC for Only $740
Amazon is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3060 gaming PC for only $739.99 shipped. Right now that's the lowest price we're seeing for an RTX 3060 equipped gaming PC. If you've been looking for a PC that can run the latest games at 1080p and your budget is under $1K, then there's no need to look elsewhere.
Netflix Is Rolling Out Its Ad-Supported Tier Across Different Markets; Here Is the List of Shows You Won’t Be Able to Watch in This Plan
Netflix just rolled out their ad-supported tier in select countries. The selected countries include; Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. This plan has been dubbed as Basic with Ads. It will include video quality upto 720p/HD and an average of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour. Netflix has been experimenting with cheaper mobile only plans for years to figure out a good balance.
Here Are the Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Buy Right Now
Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but you don't need to wait that long to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Similar to what we saw last year, several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting Black Friday deals weeks in advance. There are already some pretty outstanding deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs of every size and price range. We'll include all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
Skyesports Announces Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 With Rs. 22,50,000 Prize Pool; Here Is How to Register, Important Tournament Dates, and More
Some exciting news has arrived for Pokémon fans of India, as Jet Skyesports in partnership with The Pokémon Company has announced the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022. The first round of the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 will consist of open qualifiers that will be held across the country. Post the qualifiers, the final two teams from the tournament will take part in a LAN event, which will be held in Mid-December in Mumbai. The most exciting part about the tournament is that it has a gigantic prize pool of Rs. 22,50,000.
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
Halo Infinite Is Getting Match and Performance-Based XP Rewards Next Week And Here's How It Will Work
One of the most controversial parts of Halo Infinite has been its approach to progression, as originally it would only reward players with XP for completing challenges and not for how they performed in a match. This is all about to change as Halo Infinite's Winter Update will add match and performance-based XP when it is released on November 8.
Steam: Valve Makes It Easier for Gamers to Find Video Games That Support Hindi and Other Languages, Here Is How to Get Started
Steam has revealed a new feature that will let players easily find games translated in their languages. You can now indicate languages like Hindi, Indonesian, Slovak, Malay, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, and any other supported by Windows in your Steam language preferences while searching for games. “Starting a few weeks ago,...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
BenQ Mobiuz EX270QM Review
The BenQ Mobiuz EX270QM can seem a bit odd at first glance. It’s a 27-inch, 1440p, 240Hz monitor with an IPS panel that retails for $799.99 – a couple hundred more than several viable alternatives. BenQ justifies this price with the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 and excellent built-in speakers, which provides strong niche appeal.
God of War: Ragnarok Performance Analysis
Sony Santa Monica returns with a second serving of God of War, and this time around we have the new generation of consoles entering the mix. The PlayStation 5 is significantly more powerful than the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is reflected in the modes and outputs available. Right from loading you are asked to choose between Favor Resolution or Favor Performance, with the former offering the highest pixel quality and the latter offering higher frame rates. A third toggle is also available that turns a High Frame Rate mode on or off for each. Either way, these are big leaps over last generation.
Phil Spencer Ends the Call-of-Duty-on-PlayStation Debate – Unlocked 568
Phil Spencer went on quite a press tour this week, leaving us with a lot to discuss, including: a definitive end to the Call-of-Duty-on-PlayStation debate (or is it?), the ongoing Xbox first-party exclusive game drought, the prospect of price increases on Xbox hardware and/or software and/or services, and more!. TIMECODES:
What to Expect From Nintendo's Black Friday 2022 Deals
Black Friday 2022 is officially happening on November 25, but if you've been paying attention over the last few years, you know Black Friday deals have no real attachment to the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo announced its slew of deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch games will begin November 20, and the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is awfully familiar... because it's the same Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle as last year, which was almost identical to the one from the year before. Basically, the Mario Kart/Nintendo Switch Online/Nintendo Switch bundle is THE Black Friday evergreen deal from Nintendo.
25 Best PS4 Games to Play Right Now
Coming up on its tenth year on the market, PS4 — the second-best-selling home console of all-time — has amassed an all-time great catalog of games. With chip shortages still affecting PS5 availability, a price bump outside of the US, and Sony still releasing games on its last-gen console, it's still a great time to play on PS4, and so we've created this list to highlight the best games the console has to offer.
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal
Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging 'Working Dynamic'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging "working dynamic" with the audio director on the projects. As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio...
