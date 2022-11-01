ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

PBS's and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida

White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor has been accused of illegally voting in Florida, according to a complaint. The American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint last week addressed to the Florida Department of State, Office of the General Counsel demanding that Florida investigate the matter. The complaint alleges...
westorlandonews.com

State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles

An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.4.2022 — Vote Totals Show Republican Tsunami Election Win — FL Democrats Pick Wrong Issues—Crist, Collins, China—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Both Republicans and Democrats are doing whatever it takes to win this election cycle, but Democrats appear to be just a little more desperate than Republicans. One of the most contested State Senate seats this cycle is that of State Senator Janet Cruz (D).
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Is So Popular With Florida Latinos He May Turn Dem Strongholds Red

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the verge of becoming the first Republican to win the Latino vote statewide since Jeb Bush back in 2002.His success isn’t just among predominantly GOP-leaning Cuban-Americans, either.The governor’s ability to make inroads with other Latino demographics in the Sunshine State, including the growing Colombian-American vote, could bode well for any 2024 presidential ambitions of his if he’s able to deliver on Election Day.How DeSantis got to this point is all the more remarkable considering he lost among Latino voters by 14 points to Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum in 2018.Recent polling also shows DeSantis performing...
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
News4Jax.com

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. – A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
floridapolitics.com

Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist

Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Charlie Crist describes Biden as ‘ageless’ and full of energy, depicts DeSantis as a cowardly bully

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist described President Joe Biden on Wednesday as an inspiring and “ageless” political leader, who demonstrates inspiring energy. And he depicted the man he hopes to unseat, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a cowardly bully who displays a false machismo. Crist offered the assessments — using the most Democratic-blue tinted partisan glasses possible ...
