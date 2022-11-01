Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
PBS's and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida
White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor has been accused of illegally voting in Florida, according to a complaint. The American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint last week addressed to the Florida Department of State, Office of the General Counsel demanding that Florida investigate the matter. The complaint alleges...
‘There Was No Plan’: Lawyer for Florida Oath Keepers Leader Claims Client Went to D.C. to Help Roger Stone, Not to Storm U.S. Capitol
Former President Donald Trump’s associate Roger Stone personally invited the Florida chapter leader of the Oath Keepers to attend the rally at the Ellipse in on Jan. 6th in Washington, D.C., an attorney said as the defense kicked off in the seditious conspiracy case. That detail, as asserted by...
westorlandonews.com
State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles
An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors
The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, is facing third-degree felony charges.
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
wogx.com
The Issue Is: Where did Florida's democratic voters go?
Florida has lost over 300,000 registered Democratic voters. Now, many pundits and prognosticators are predicting a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans take over federal, state, and local offices.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.4.2022 — Vote Totals Show Republican Tsunami Election Win — FL Democrats Pick Wrong Issues—Crist, Collins, China—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Both Republicans and Democrats are doing whatever it takes to win this election cycle, but Democrats appear to be just a little more desperate than Republicans. One of the most contested State Senate seats this cycle is that of State Senator Janet Cruz (D).
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
WPTV
President of Florida defense lawyers critical of Judge Elizabeth Scherer in letter to Chief Judge Jack Tuter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has sent a letter to Broward County's top judge "to express dismay at the behavior" of Judge Elizabeth Scherer during the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Ernest L. Chang on Thursday sent...
DeSantis Is So Popular With Florida Latinos He May Turn Dem Strongholds Red
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the verge of becoming the first Republican to win the Latino vote statewide since Jeb Bush back in 2002.His success isn’t just among predominantly GOP-leaning Cuban-Americans, either.The governor’s ability to make inroads with other Latino demographics in the Sunshine State, including the growing Colombian-American vote, could bode well for any 2024 presidential ambitions of his if he’s able to deliver on Election Day.How DeSantis got to this point is all the more remarkable considering he lost among Latino voters by 14 points to Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum in 2018.Recent polling also shows DeSantis performing...
ABA Journal
Florida court puts default judgment in reverse on case gridlocked after lawyer was stuck in traffic
The Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed and remanded a Broward County Court case after the trial judge entered a default followed by a default final judgment because the defendant’s attorney arrived 25 minutes late for an in-person case management conference, Law.com reports. Fedia Chariscar wrote a personal...
click orlando
DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
News4Jax.com
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. – A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
floridapolitics.com
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist
Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
Attorney General ‘gathering information’ as Good Samaritan residents demand accountability
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s staff members drove down to Osceola County to meet with displaced Good Samaritan residents, the residents confirmed Thursday, putting the mess following Hurricane Ian’s destruction of their homes publicly on their radar for the first time. >>> STREAM...
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
Charlie Crist describes Biden as ‘ageless’ and full of energy, depicts DeSantis as a cowardly bully
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist described President Joe Biden on Wednesday as an inspiring and “ageless” political leader, who demonstrates inspiring energy. And he depicted the man he hopes to unseat, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a cowardly bully who displays a false machismo. Crist offered the assessments — using the most Democratic-blue tinted partisan glasses possible ...
MSNBC
Wes Moore: I refuse to be lectured by an extremist election denier on patriotism
Dr. Dave Campbell meets with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore about his platforms, his views on equity and health care and why he says he won't be lectured to by his extremist opponent about patriotism.Nov. 4, 2022.
