A Nashville man was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Mt. Juliet resident, according to the district attorney's office. Johnathan Van Duncan, 38, was found guilty by a Wilson County jury in the shooting death of Mt. Juliet's Ellis Sanders on May 20, 2021. The shooting occurred at a Lebanon apartment complex.

LEBANON, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO