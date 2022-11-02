Read full article on original website
The 11 Best Gray Hair Dyes For The Ultimate Silver Hair, According To Colorists
Gray hair is having a main character moment right now. What was once considered a dreaded sign of aging has now become one of the biggest beauty trends of the year, and while we'd always recommend seeing a professional for any color change, achieving perfect, sterling silver locks can also be as easy as a trip to the drugstore.
20 Best Trendy Plus-Size Winter Outfits In 2022 According To Stylists
Shopping as a plus-sized woman has traditionally been treacherous. I can remember many times in my early 20s when I had a big job interview, wedding, or a friend’s birthday I wanted to buy an outfit for. My shopping trips would start hopeful with iced coffee and a vision in mind—whether it be dress pants, a sweater dress, winter coat, or sequin skirt. And usually, they’d end tearful and sweaty after not even the biggest pair of pants that Banana Republic offered would fit over my thighs.
Foodie gifts for Christmas: Coffee, cookbooks, hot sauce, gadgets and more
Christmas is coming, and with that comes a whirlwind of parties, new naff festive movies to watch on Netflix, and finding glitter over everything. So when the time comes for Christmas shopping, it's not uncommon to be stumped for budget friendly and thoughtful gift ideas. Fear not, as we have picked out some of the best gifts for foodies available to shop online and instore right now.
