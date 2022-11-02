ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
People

Sharon Stone Reveals Doctors Found 'Large Fibroid Tumor' in Her Body Following Misdiagnosis

"Don't get blown off ❣️GET A SECOND OPINION ❣️ It can save your life 🙏🏻💥," the Basic Instinct actress encouraged her followers on Instagram Tuesday after sharing the news Sharon Stone is urging women to always "get a second opinion" from medical professionals after she received a misdiagnosis that turned out to be a "large fibroid tumor."  On Tuesday, The Specialist actress shared via Instagram Story she "just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," adding that she had to receive a "double epidural" to treat the pain.  After the pain worsened, Stone, 64,...
NME

Johnny Depp will make “star” guest appearance in Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show. The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
NME

Måneskin will appear at Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”

Måneskin have said that they are hoping to attend Eurovision 2023 if they’re “free”. The Italian band famously won the competition two years ago and returned to this year’s event to give their single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut. Speaking in a new interview,...
NME

Keanu Reeves was reportedly blindsided by Matthew Perry’s memoir insults

Keanu Reeves is reportedly aware of the insults that Friends star Matthew Perry made in his new memoir – and later apologised for – and apparently expressed a feeling of shock when he privately responded to them. Perry officially published his memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible...
NME

Adele reveals people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly

Adele has confirmed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly. In a recent Q&A with fans the pop star responded to a question, adding that the fan had said her name correctly. “Love that,” Adele said to the fan’s question submitted via video after a fellow Londoner pronounced her...

