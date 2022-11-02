Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Yoo Ah-in’s agency denies rumours the actor was in Itaewon the night of deadly crowd crush
South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in’s agency has denied rumours the actor was in the Seoul district of Itaewon the night of the crowd crush that took over 150 lives. On November 1, United Artists Agency (UAA) released a statement informing the public that Yoo, best known internationally for appearing in Netflix productions Hellbound and Seoul Vibe, was not in the nightlife district on that date. “Yoo Ah-in had no part in what happened in Itaewon,” it said.
Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him
A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z post rare Halloween family pic as ‘The Proud Family’ with their kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to a rare family snap from this year’s Halloween celebrations in which they were decked out in costumes from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”. “Family every single day and night,” the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker captioned the pic featuring herself,...
Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma
R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children
Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.
thesource.com
Kanye West Responds to Q-Tip’s Support of Jewish Community: ‘Never Meet Your Heroes’
With Kanye West currently in a blaze of controversy following anti-semitic remarks, Q-Tip offered support for the Jewish Community on Instagram. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Q-Tip wrote on Instagram. According to HipHopDX, Ye took the post to Parler and spoke against Tip’s stance.
ETOnline.com
Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
TODAY.com
Apparently, we've all been mispronouncing Adele's name for years
Hello, it's Adele and she's setting the record straight on how to pronounce her name. At a recent Q&A event in Los Angeles, the singer debuted her new music video, "I Drink Wine" and chatted with her fans. One British fan submitted a question via video and before answering, Adele...
Complex
Nick Cannon Reveals He Will Have 11th Baby With Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon’s family is growing day by day. The mother of his eleventh child, model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share that the pair are expecting their second child together. They celebrated the moment by sharing maternity photos on Instagram, where they’re both naked in a bathtub.
NME
Matthew Perry “had to beg” ‘Friends’ producers to change his signature intonation
Matthew Perry said he “had to beg” Friends producers to change the way his lines were delivered. The actor recalled the incident in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, in which Perry – who played Chandler Bing in the hit TV show between 1994 to 2004 – has shared a number of revelations, including kissing Eddie Van Halen’s wife and being accidentally hit in the face by Cameron Diaz.
Nick Lachey Reacts to Lauren Speed’s Claim That ‘Love Is Blind’ Is ‘Cutting’ Out Black Women: ‘A Fair Observation’
Sharing his thoughts. Nick Lachey weighed in after Lauren Speed claimed that Love Is Blind producers are "cutting" Black women from story lines. The 98 Degrees singer, 48, said he thought Speed's remarks were "a fair observation" while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 2, adding that he can "understand where she's coming from […]
Penny Mordaunt says Splash! reality show gig didn’t affect her duties as MP
Penny Mordaunt defended her reality television experiences and said it did not affect her duties as an MP after Matt Hancock’s move to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was raised in parliament.Discussing her appearance on ITV show Splash! in 2014, the Commons leader said she was compared to “a paving slab being pushed off a scaffold” – but insisted she could still work as an MP.Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged that he was joining the ITV reality show at a time when parliament is sitting.Government minister Graham Stuart...
thesource.com
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matters’ Shirt Due to Black Men Owning the Trademark to Avoid the Phrase Being Commercialized
Don’t expect to be able to buy Kanye West’s “White Lives Matters” t-shirts. The former billionaire is unable to legally sell the shirts because they are owned by another Black man. Quinton Ward and Ramses Ja spoke with ABC News and trademarked the phrase to keep...
NME
‘Lady Vengeance’ star Lee Young-ae helps send body of Itaewon crowd crush victim home to Russia
South Korean actress Lee Young-ae of Jewel In The Palace and Lady Vengeance fame has offered financial aid to help the family of an Itaewon crowd crush victim send her body home to Russia. Partygoers were caught in a fatal crowd crush while in the popular Itaewon district to celebrate...
Their children went viral. Now they wish they could wipe them from the internet.
During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kodye Elyse started posting what she described as “normal mom quarantine content” on TikTok. Kodye Elyse, a cosmetic tattoo artist, said she "really wasn’t on social media" before then, so she barely had any followers. Because her videos weren’t getting many views, she felt it “wasn’t a big deal” to have a public account to showcase her family’s life during lockdown, with many of the videos featuring her and her daughters dancing around the house.
'There is a jail on board most cruise ships': Workers speak out about dealing with unruly passengers
Cruise ship workers have spoken out about what happens when guests become unruly. The workers discussed their experiences in an interview with BBC Three. It's not the first time cruise ship workers have reported negative experiences on board ships. Cruise ship workers have discussed how out-of-control guests are handled while...
NME
Watch The Cure debut heartfelt new song ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Italy
The Cure have continued to tease their fans will live previews of their upcoming 14th album, performing a new song called ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Assago, Italy. The legendary goth-rockers played at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago last night (November 4), delivering a set of 27 songs that spanned seven of their 13 studio albums (as well as a handful of their standalone releases).
NME
Corey Taylor on his sobriety: “You realise quickly how much a part of your personality booze has become”
Corey Taylor has spoken in a new interview about his 12-year sobriety, saying that in the first few years he “quickly realised how much a part of your personality booze has become”. The Slipknot frontman, who has been sober since 2010, spoke on The Moon Under Water podcast...
NME
“Vomit-inducing” slasher ‘Terrifier 2’ is being submitted for an Oscar to troll the Academy
The “vomit-inducing” horror film Terrifier 2 is being submitted for an Oscar. Damien Leone’s slasher film is being nominated for one of Hollywood’s highest honours in a fan-driven campaign. The ultra-violent unrated film about a killer clown has been a hit with fans of gore, and now Bloody Disgusting is throwing its weight behind the film.
NME
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry explains why his voice sounds different
Matthew Perry has explained why his voice sounds different in the Friends reunion. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, spoke to Diane Sawyer of ABC Nightline last week (per Yahoo!) about dental surgery he received in 2021. Sawyer commented on the “wear and tear” she noticed...
Comments / 0