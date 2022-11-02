Jordan Lind’s Buzzer-Beater in OT Gives San Marcos a 16-15 Win over Camarillo in CIF Opener

Oxnard roots shaped the outlook and art of the Hernandez brothers, recognized as being among the world’s greatest alternative comic book authors over the last four decades. Mario, Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez produced their first Love and Rockets comic book in 1981, and sent a copy to a magazine called The Comics Journal to be reviewed. The journal was put out by comic book publisher Fantagraphics. Instead of just writing a review, Fantagraphics published the Hernandez brothers’ first edition of Love and Rockets the following year and continues to print new works.

