Jordan Lind’s Buzzer-Beater in OT Gives San Marcos a 16-15 Win over Camarillo in CIF Opener

ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls End Season With ‘Super Tiebreak’ Loss to Valencia in CIF Playoffs
The Dos Pueblos girls lost an extra round of tiebreakers to Valencia High School in Placentia Thursday, ending their season in the CIF-SS D2 playoffs. Set play between the two schools ended at 9-9, after the Chargers’ No. 3 singles player Saned Crespo beat the Tigers’ No. 2 player in the last set, 6-3, to complete a third-round Dos Pueblos comeback.
Noozhawk
CIF Playoff Lights: Santa Barbara’s ‘D’ Has Tough Task; Bishop Faces Battle-Tested Vista Murrieta
Santa Babara High’s defense has played well against some good quarterbacks this football season. When the Golden Tornado, as the football team is nicknamed during the postseason, take on Downey in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Friday at Peabody Stadium, they’ll face one of the most athletic quarterbacks in Southern California.
Noozhawk
Belen Herrera, Joel De Lira Top Carpinteria Finishers at the CCL Finals at Lake Casitas
Carpinteria’s Joel De Lira placed second in the boys’ race with a time of 16:53.43 at the Citrus Coast League Finals Friday held at Lake Casitas in Ojai. He helped the boys to a fourth place team finish, which qualified the team for the CIF prelims. Fillmore was the winner, ahead of Santa Paula, Channel Islands and Carpinteria.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Can’t Contain Downey’s Star QB, Loses in CIF Div. 4 First Round, 38-21
Down 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Santa Barbara High football team started moving the ball and put itself in position to get on the scoreboard. The Golden Tornado, however, coughed up the ball at the 5-yard line. Downey and its talented quarterback Aidan Chiles capitalized on the fumble, completing three big plays that led to a touchdown.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Storms Into Division 2 Quarterfinals With 12-6 Win
Junior Nic Prentice carried the offense, and the San Marcos defense put on a dominating performance in a 12-6 victory over Rancho Cucamonga in a CIF-SS Division 2 second-round boys water polo playoff game on Thursday at Dos Pueblos’ Elings Aquatic Center. Prentice scored five of his six goals...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Makes Big Plays Down Stretch, Beats Brea-Olinda, 9-8, to Reach CIF Quarterfinals
Dos Pueblos is thriving in the drama of the CIF-SS water polo playoffs. The Chargers won their second one-goal game in Division 2, beating Brea-Olinda, 9-8, on a goal by Brody Luke with 14 seconds left in regulation at the Elings Aquatic Center. The dramatic win comes on the heels...
Noozhawk
Westmont’s Erik Guerrero of Santa Ynez Named to All-GSAC Soccer Team
Freshman Erik Guerrero joined Westmont soccer veterans Braeden Pryor and Daniel Tuscano on the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team. He was one of only two freshmen on the honor squad. Guerrero, an alum of Santa Ynez High, was the Warriors’ all-around best newcomer during the regular season, as he tallied...
Noozhawk
Westmont’s Reese Davidson Named GSAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Year
The Golden State Athletic Conference announced today that Reese Davidson has been named the GSAC Women's Soccer Player of the Year. She is the 10th player in Westmont program history to be so honored. The senior from Rancho Santa Margarita is joined on the All-Conference team by senior Taylie Scott...
Noozhawk
Kendall Thorne Leads Cate Girls Pack to Repeat TCAA Title; Boys Edged by Thacher
The Cate School girls defended their Tri-County Athletic Association title and the boys finished a close second to Thacher on Thursday. The girls won their third TCAA title in four years, excluding the lost Covid season. Senior Kendall Thorne led the way for the Rams, placing second in 21:05, followed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Noozhawk
Armella ‘Amy’ Lolita Malicki of Santa Maria
Armella “Amy” Lolita Malicki was born in South Bend, Indiana, to George and Genevieve Kaczmarek who preceded her in death. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Central High School and Indiana University in South Bend, and worked for Colpaert Realty Corp. for 12 years. She married Ray J....
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
Noozhawk
Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Didier of Santa Barbara, 1954-2022
Barbara Jean Stevenson Didier died on April 20, 2022, at the age of 67. She leaves behind a better world for having graced the earth. There is much to be said about this special and multi-talented business, community, and family leader. She would want you to know she had a kind heart, a special spiritual relationship, and a loving family.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Alyssa Spanier, Solvang School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: The Season Ends With a Need for Speed
When our warm water fishing season ends, it can be fast. Just a week ago I was hearing stories of spots of bonito action out by the oil rigs off Santa Barbara. A boater had to be watchful for bird activity and follow the baitballs to luck into a school of feeding bonito, but when the connection was made, they were bigger units around 10 pounds and fishing reel drag systems were whining loudly because “boneheads” are hard fighting speedsters.
Ventura County Reporter
Oxnard’s Hernandez brothers celebrate 40 years of Love and Rockets at Bart’s Books
Oxnard roots shaped the outlook and art of the Hernandez brothers, recognized as being among the world’s greatest alternative comic book authors over the last four decades. Mario, Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez produced their first Love and Rockets comic book in 1981, and sent a copy to a magazine called The Comics Journal to be reviewed. The journal was put out by comic book publisher Fantagraphics. Instead of just writing a review, Fantagraphics published the Hernandez brothers’ first edition of Love and Rockets the following year and continues to print new works.
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Noozhawk
Guadalupe Morales Garibay of Summerland, 1928-2022
Guadalupe Morales Garibay, a proud native and jewel of Summerland, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Reunited with loved ones that have passed before her, a grand homecoming celebration awaited. Attending the one room Summerland School and tending to many farm animals and chores filled the days of Lupe's youth.
