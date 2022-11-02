ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Jordan Lind’s Buzzer-Beater in OT Gives San Marcos a 16-15 Win over Camarillo in CIF Opener

By Dennis Moran, Noozhawk Correspondent
Noozhawk
 3 days ago
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls End Season With ‘Super Tiebreak’ Loss to Valencia in CIF Playoffs

The Dos Pueblos girls lost an extra round of tiebreakers to Valencia High School in Placentia Thursday, ending their season in the CIF-SS D2 playoffs. Set play between the two schools ended at 9-9, after the Chargers’ No. 3 singles player Saned Crespo beat the Tigers’ No. 2 player in the last set, 6-3, to complete a third-round Dos Pueblos comeback.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

CIF Playoff Lights: Santa Barbara’s ‘D’ Has Tough Task; Bishop Faces Battle-Tested Vista Murrieta

Santa Babara High’s defense has played well against some good quarterbacks this football season. When the Golden Tornado, as the football team is nicknamed during the postseason, take on Downey in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Friday at Peabody Stadium, they’ll face one of the most athletic quarterbacks in Southern California.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont’s Erik Guerrero of Santa Ynez Named to All-GSAC Soccer Team

Freshman Erik Guerrero joined Westmont soccer veterans Braeden Pryor and Daniel Tuscano on the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team. He was one of only two freshmen on the honor squad. Guerrero, an alum of Santa Ynez High, was the Warriors’ all-around best newcomer during the regular season, as he tallied...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Armella ‘Amy’ Lolita Malicki of Santa Maria

Armella “Amy” Lolita Malicki was born in South Bend, Indiana, to George and Genevieve Kaczmarek who preceded her in death. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, Central High School and Indiana University in South Bend, and worked for Colpaert Realty Corp. for 12 years. She married Ray J....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Didier of Santa Barbara, 1954-2022

Barbara Jean Stevenson Didier died on April 20, 2022, at the age of 67. She leaves behind a better world for having graced the earth. There is much to be said about this special and multi-talented business, community, and family leader. She would want you to know she had a kind heart, a special spiritual relationship, and a loving family.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Salute to Teachers Q&A: Alyssa Spanier, Solvang School

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: The Season Ends With a Need for Speed

When our warm water fishing season ends, it can be fast. Just a week ago I was hearing stories of spots of bonito action out by the oil rigs off Santa Barbara. A boater had to be watchful for bird activity and follow the baitballs to luck into a school of feeding bonito, but when the connection was made, they were bigger units around 10 pounds and fishing reel drag systems were whining loudly because “boneheads” are hard fighting speedsters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Oxnard’s Hernandez brothers celebrate 40 years of Love and Rockets at Bart’s Books

Oxnard roots shaped the outlook and art of the Hernandez brothers, recognized as being among the world’s greatest alternative comic book authors over the last four decades. Mario, Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez produced their first Love and Rockets comic book in 1981, and sent a copy to a magazine called The Comics Journal to be reviewed. The journal was put out by comic book publisher Fantagraphics. Instead of just writing a review, Fantagraphics published the Hernandez brothers’ first edition of Love and Rockets the following year and continues to print new works.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura

In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Guadalupe Morales Garibay of Summerland, 1928-2022

Guadalupe Morales Garibay, a proud native and jewel of Summerland, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Reunited with loved ones that have passed before her, a grand homecoming celebration awaited. Attending the one room Summerland School and tending to many farm animals and chores filled the days of Lupe's youth.
SUMMERLAND, CA

