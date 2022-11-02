Read full article on original website
Warren Pierce
3d ago
Kind of like the conspiracy theory that every republican follows Qanon. This is a bedtime story that liberals tell each other to feel smart after a night of weed and MSNBC.
Related
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Idahoans Can Stay Overnight in Viral, Former Polygamist Compound
Murder, crime and mystery is all of the hype these days especially when it comes to Netflix. While there isn't a whole lot of any of those things happening in the Treasure Valley--that doesn't mean we aren't watching from our homes as crazy stories are recapped or told. While Idaho...
How Well Do You Know The Symbols of Idaho?
So you think you know Idaho? Have a little fun testing your knowledge and educating yourself on Idaho's symbols and how they came to be. "It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state. Idaho is the 14th largest state by land area." - Idaho - Wikipedia.
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Ammon Bundy Continues to Attract Idaho Republicans To His Cause
Usually, midterm elections in Idaho are a yawner where low voter turnout is expected, and only the faithful die-hard voters take the time to vote. The 2022 Idaho midterms resemble something that most folks would experience during a hotly contested presidential election cycle. In the last week, we've seen dueling...
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
KIVI-TV
Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
Idaho Woman’s Biggest Regret – Doing THIS With Her Car
Every driver has made a mistake behind the wheel before, right? Perhaps it was messing with your radio, or fixing your makeup, or maybe even missing a stop sign or two. Common mistakes made every single day by Idaho drivers. No big deal. This mistake? This one's a big deal.
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
Idaho National Guard members back from yearlong deployment
BOISE, Idaho — After a yearlong overseas deployment, the Idaho National Guard on Friday welcomed home about 200 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) at Gowen Field in Boise. The soldiers were deployed to Southwest Asia to assist in Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), a joint mission...
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
Why Your Vote Does and Doesn’t Matter in the State of Idaho
November has begun and while many think of Thanksgiving, Fall, and the beginning of Christmas shopping with the month, it also means that voting season is here. While early voting has been open for a bit, many wait until voting day to cast their ballots. For those that don't know, as it is easy to forget sometimes, the polls are open on November 8, which is fast approaching. While this year is not a presidential election, it doesn't mean you should skip voting. We are blessed with the freedom to vote for those in power and should exercise that right, but in Idaho does it mean as much as it does in other states?
15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List
It seems like the days when you wore a winter coat to work in the morning and carried it home from the office in the afternoon ended abruptly. The temperatures have taken a steep dive, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!
Are You Breaking Idaho Law By Sleeping In Your Car?
Are you living life on the edge by sleeping in your car? Well, it depends on where you want to take a nap or sleep for the night! Now, why would anyone want to sleep in their car? First and foremost, we have the obvious reason being that anyone of us could get sleepy behind the wheel while on a long trip. Or, perhaps you've had too much to drink and want to "do the safe thing" and sleep in your car? OR! Maybe you're in the dog house at home and need a place to crash.
Who Has The Best Ramen Noodles in All of Idaho?
So, I have to admit that when I think of ramen noodles, my mind immediately goes to "chicken or beef." It's likely because of the fact that when I first moved out, it was all I could afford to eat. I have to say though, you could do anything with ramen noodles; anything is possible with a bowl of ramen noodles. I, for one, used to throw some soy sauce on those bad boys and occasionally throw in the leftover fried noodles from the takeout I had before.
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
