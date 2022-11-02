ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lmlamplighter.com

La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule

November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
LA MIRADA, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase

Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
INGLEWOOD, CA
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
hypebeast.com

Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection

Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputies crash into each other in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Two deputies have crashed into each other in Compton this morning. Residents are reporting the deputies slammed into each other at the intersection of Wilmington and Alondra around 8:00 a.m. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries or if they were en route to a...
COMPTON, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes

Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Hyperallergic

California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti

This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
COSTA MESA, CA

