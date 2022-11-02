Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
lmlamplighter.com
La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule
November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
inglewoodtoday.com
No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase
Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
SFGate
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
hypebeast.com
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s deputies crash into each other in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Two deputies have crashed into each other in Compton this morning. Residents are reporting the deputies slammed into each other at the intersection of Wilmington and Alondra around 8:00 a.m. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries or if they were en route to a...
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD deputy chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's deputy chief shared expert advice you should know.
Hyperallergic
California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti
This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
Caught on video: Man uses sleight of hand, pockets $1,900 during cash purchase in Irvine
Police are searching for a man captured on video scamming an Orange County business out of money during a cash purchase.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Stolen big rig engulfed in flames on 5 Freeway after driver leads CHP on hourslong chase
A big rig that was reported stolen out of Kern County ended up in flames in the middle of the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area after a driver led officers on a chase.
Comments / 0