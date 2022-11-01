Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’
It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including stop at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about a different show announced at Moody Center next year. The band announced their 2023 North American tour dates on Friday, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023. For their Austin date, Paramore will be supported by Foals and The Linda Lindas.
Hill Country Galleria and The City of Bee Cave to debut outdoor ice skating rink
BEE CAVE, Texas — The holiday season is here and Hill Country Galleria is debuting an ice rink for the winter. Hill Country Galleria is collaborating with the City of Bee Cave and will host a grand opening for the rink on Nov. 5. Austinites can expect music, figure...
Tickets for new Georgetown music festival go fast, some fans disappointed
The two-day country music festival set to feature acts like Shenandoah, Tyler Childers, Wynona Judd, and T-Pain.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips & Beyond: November Events Roundup
It’s already time to think about Christmas shopping and where to take your annual holiday-card photo. In 1956, Jeff McKissack was issued a building permit for a beauty parlor on the lot next to his house in a quiet neighborhood in southeast Houston off Telephone Road and the Gulf Freeway (I-45). Sometime later he added to the bottom of the permit the words, “Beauty parlors going out of style – have better idea – The Orange Show.”
Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
KVUE
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
The hit musical Chicago comes to Austin this week! Featuring exciting musical numbers and jaw-dropping dancing, this thrilling show is well-loved for a reason. Get more details and buy tickets here. Nov. 1-6, 2350 Robert Dedman Drive. 2 / Enjoy live music outside. Join Austin Monthly and Texas Music for...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
Circuit of the Americas transforms into holiday wonderland
Circuit of the Americas, a premier sports and entertainment destination, is gearing up to host The Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru holiday spectacular.
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Lake Travis, Bowie call off final game of the season amid weather delay
Some schools pivoted quickly and moved Friday night football games to Thursday due to storms forecast throughout the Austin area, but some chose to keep the games on Friday and many are in lightning delays.
