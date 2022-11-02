Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
BBC
Russia-Ukraine war: At the front line of Ukraine's struggle for Kherson
The city of Kherson on the Black Sea coast was the biggest prize seized by Russia in the first month after its invasion on 24 February. Now there are suggestions that Russia might be about to give up at least part of it as it prepares defensive lines for the winter.
BBC
North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention
It has been a confusing and nerve-wracking morning for people living in northern Japan. At 07:50, air raid alarms went off across Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures and TV programmes were interrupted to tell people to take shelter. The Japanese coast guard said a missile fired from North Korea was heading over Japan. North Korean missiles have crossed Japan before - one did last month - but never this far south.
BBC
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky accuses Iran of lying over Russia support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Iran of "lying" and "terrorist cooperation" by supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. It comes after Iran admitted for the first time it had supplied drones to Moscow, but only before the invasion. The West believes Russia has used Iranian "kamikaze" drones to hit key...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
BBC
Thousands join London protest calling for general election
Thousands of people have joined a "Britain is Broken" protest in central London. A coalition of trade unions and community organisations are taking part in the demonstration, which was organised by the People's Assembly. The group has called for a general election, action on low pay and the repeal of...
BBC
'We know where your family live' - Ukrainian fighters face online death threats
Ukrainian soldiers and pro-Ukrainian activists are receiving death threats, threats of rape against their relatives and other horrific abuse after systematic sharing of their personal information on pro-Kremlin social channels, a BBC investigation has found. The "doxxing" - leaking of private information online - is apparently intended to demoralise the...
Some climate activists aren’t suing over the future—they are taking aim at the present
Climate scientists are increasingly capable of identifying how anthropogenic warming has exacerbated specific extreme weather events, such as the devastating wildfires that hit Australia in 2019 and 2020. Paul Kane/Getty Images)In the face of more extreme weather, plaintiffs are taking up a new tactic: suing for the damage climate change has already wrought.
BBC
Itaewon crush: The policeman who tried to stop Seoul's Halloween disaster
Kim Baek-gyeom is still visibly shaken by what he saw on Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district. An assistant inspector in the South Korean capital, he was on duty that night. "We had received a report of an altercation in the area, so I arrived at the scene between 10.10pm...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
North Korea: Pyongyang fires suspected ICBM
North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) but it failed mid-flight, says the South Korean military. The ICBM launch, the North's seventh this year, sparked an alert in Japan - but fell short, landing in the sea. Tensions are escalating amid fears the North will soon conduct a...
BBC
US midterms: Democracy under threat as key elections loom - Biden
US President Joe Biden has accused his predecessor Donald Trump and his supporters of undermining democracy, ahead of next week's midterm elections. "Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us," Mr Biden, a Democrat, said, referring to threats by some Republicans candidates to refuse to accept the outcome should they lose.
BBC
Hadis Najafi: Iran police fire on mourners for female protester - witnesses
Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say. Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
