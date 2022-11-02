Read full article on original website
Tech company announces rollout of new elder-care assistant robots
Tech company Labrador Systems announced on Wednesday it was beginning the rollout of its new assistive robots that will help senior citizens and others who need assistance in their daily life, a technology that could be transformative for elder care. The Labrador Retriever personal robot resembles a moving cart with...
Cult of Mac
With 190 products certified, Matter smart-home standard looks ahead
The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) showcased companies and products using the newly available Matter home-automation standard at a launch event in Amsterdam Thursday. The group, which includes Apple, Google and many other companies, emphasized the standard’s building momentum and drew a rough road map of what’s to come.
todaysemobility.com
Electrification solutions under BLUEHERO initiative headline SABIC’s automotive and transportation showcase
SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, is showcasing its thermoplastic materials and solutions covering the automotive and larger transportation sector, which can support carbon emissions reduction, vehicle efficiency and performance enhancements and the creation of vehicles that meet the needs of today and tomorrow. The BLUEHERO initiative is...
techaiapp.com
Holoride In-Car VR Entertainment Launches In Germany
Welcome to the Motorverse. Yesterday, holoride announced the launch of its in-vehicle VR entertainment system in Germany. Those with select Audi vehicles can purchase the company’s Pioneers’ Pack, which includes everything you need to transform your car into an “always-in-motion virtual space” where you can play games, browse the web, and more.
yankodesign.com
Halfgrid transport concept to use suspended pods and artificial intelligence
I live in a place where road traffic congestion has gotten so bad that you have to leave hours early to get to an appointment that is just in the next town or city. I sometimes suspect the government has given up on finding solutions to mobility and so we will eventually have to depend on private companies that will come up with experimental solutions to getting people and goods around the city more easily.
coingeek.com
IEEE Future Networks World Forum highlights
The 2022 Montreal leg of the IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum, took place October 12-14 in Palais des Congrès right in the middle of town. According to Latif Ladid, president of the IPv6 Forum and key organizer of the conference, the event returned to Montreal due to the city’s vibrant 5G ecosystem and an appetite for future technologies.
daystech.org
A small, soft and ultrathin wireless electrotactile system
Virtual actuality (VR) and augmented actuality (AR) headsets have gotten more and more superior, enabling more and more partaking and immersive digital experiences. To make VR and AR experiences much more life like, engineers have been making an attempt to create higher programs that produce tactile and haptic suggestions matching digital content material.
daystech.org
Vision of Enterprise AI : Report
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quick changing into a required cornerstone for any profitable enterprise. The outcomes are in, and in case your company isn’t implementing AI, you’re not simply standing nonetheless; you’re falling behind. Still, implementing AI is a giant endeavor. Our annual AIIA Network Survey acquired suggestions from international company enterprise practitioners. And what our business definitely highlights is that almost all organizations are caught on knowledge. In truth, a whopping 72% responded that they’re nonetheless within the knowledge cleansing and mining section or are nonetheless engaged on understanding what historic/ supplemental knowledge is of worth in making ready for his or her predictive analytics journey. The incontrovertible fact that practitioners are caught grappling with knowledge is telling. Data has really been a stumbling block for the previous three years in accordance with our annual survey. Coupled with this discovering is one other repeat survey highlight- company tradition can also be a stumbling block, with 46% of respondents citing tradition or change administration as their greatest hurdle to implementing AI.
RideApart
Gogoro And Zypp Join Forces To Bring Battery Swapping Tech To India
Gogoro, a leading name in electric mobility from Taiwan, has formally launched in India with a multifaceted business strategy. Gogoro manufactures both electric scooters as well as battery swapping technology solutions , both of which it plans to gradually roll out in the Indian market. Gogoro has teamed with Zypp...
todaysemobility.com
FPT Industrial inaugurates new ePowertrain plant in Turin
The opening of FPT Industrial’s ePowertrain plant in Turin marks another important milestone for the brand in its decarbonization path and strategy of achieving net-zero emissions for its products and industrial activities. The new production site is the first totally carbon-neutral Iveco Group plant, achieving its targets by offsetting...
invezz.com
Riddle&Code ignites the fourth industrial revolution by easily onboarding any machine onto Web3
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. For many industrial companies it is challenging to...
potatopro.com
tna will bring single-source solutions to life at Gulfood 2022 through an immersive, interactive experience
Global food processing and packaging solutions specialist, tna, will demonstrate its capabilities to deliver single-source solutions for key applications, including French Fries, Potato Chips, Gummies and Pellets, both physically and virtually at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 – to be held in Dubai on 8-10 November this year. An immersive, interactive...
heshmore.com
IBM & U.S. Patent and Trademark Office To test an artificial intelligence (AI) driven intellectual property analysis tool
IBM & U.S. Patent and Trademark Office To test an artificial intelligence (AI) driven intellectual property analysis tool. WASHINGTON – IBM announced a demonstration project with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to test an artificial intelligence (AI) driven intellectual property (IP) analysis tool, the IBM IP Advisor with Watson® Demonstration System. Leveraging conversational AI technology with IBM Watson Assistant, and content insight mining and guided navigation solutions with IBM Watson Discovery, the system is designed to help users more efficiently uncover and analyze relevant patent data, allowing more time for strategic, value-added tasks.
Humanoid robots could generate $154 billion in revenue over next 15 years, Goldman Sachs report
The investment giant was inspired by Tesla’s Optimus to conduct the report.
thenationalnews.com
What is 6G? The next generation of wireless technology explained
Sixth-generation wireless technology (6G) will not come anytime soon but industry leaders and researchers are intensifying efforts to hasten its development, experts said. Artificial intelligence will be “at the heart” of 6G, Merouane Debbah, chief researcher for AI and telecom systems at Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII), told The National at the inaugural Abu Dhabi 6G Summit on Thursday.
todaysemobility.com
ElevenEs produces prototype of largest LFP battery cell in Europe
The first and largest full-size LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell in Europe was developed by ElevenEs, a pioneer in battery cell development. Its first batches will be shipped for customer testing in the first quarter of 2023. The EDGE battery cell would be displayed at The Business Booster, EIT InnoEnergy's annual international networking event showcasing more than 150 leading sustainable energy technologies from around the world, held in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 28th and 29th this year.
supplychain247.com
Vuzix acquires SAP software solution provider Moviynt
Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced Nov. 1 that it has acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications. Vuzix stated this acquisition further positions Vuzix as a software solutions provider capable of expanding access and interaction between wearable and handheld devices that will help drive further market adoption to manage day-to-day business activities such as supply chain operations that are tied to ERP systems.
APPICS: A New Blockchain-based 'share-to-earn' mobile application
There is a new social media app out there for the creator economy known as APPICS: a new social application that was made by a blockchain company based out of Switzerland. The application was created by a team that operates with a mission that it calls "Passion Rewarded" which is supposed to empower people across the globe to earn crypto for their social media activities & sharing their exploits in life with others. The entire platform is built on the TELOS (TLOS) blockchain which is powered by EOSIO, one of the fastest and most energy-efficient blockchains on the planet. Because of all of this, the platform will provide payouts to creators in the form of a particular cryptocurrency called APPICS too - though this currency is also known as APX for short.
geekwire.com
Health informatics startup Truveta unveils search engine to probe data from 70M patients
More than two years after its founding, health data startup Truveta released a platform Tuesday that provides access to information from more than 70 million patients. The tool, Truveta Studio, culls de-identified data from patients across the startup’s 25 health system partners. “It’s a system that’s been designed to...
csengineermag.com
Rhino completes full-scale explosion testing on innovative new hydrogen explosion relief panels
Rhino HySafe has successfully completed full-scale testing on its ultra-fast explosion relief panels, as part of its inaugural Project UFER. The company, which is a specialist subsidiary of Rhino Engineering Group, conducted the physical testing at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria, following recent design and simulation tests. The panels have been...
