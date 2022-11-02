Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) secures contract for battery cells from Bren-Tronics for prototype military batteries

Read full article on original website
Related
todaysemobility.com
ElevenEs produces prototype of largest LFP battery cell in Europe
The first and largest full-size LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell in Europe was developed by ElevenEs, a pioneer in battery cell development. Its first batches will be shipped for customer testing in the first quarter of 2023. The EDGE battery cell would be displayed at The Business Booster, EIT InnoEnergy's annual international networking event showcasing more than 150 leading sustainable energy technologies from around the world, held in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 28th and 29th this year.
todaysemobility.com
Electrification solutions under BLUEHERO initiative headline SABIC’s automotive and transportation showcase
SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, is showcasing its thermoplastic materials and solutions covering the automotive and larger transportation sector, which can support carbon emissions reduction, vehicle efficiency and performance enhancements and the creation of vehicles that meet the needs of today and tomorrow. The BLUEHERO initiative is...
todaysemobility.com
LiveWire readies S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle
As the company becomes the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the US, LiveWire is opening reservations for the production version of the all-electric S2 Del Mar motorcycle, the first LiveWire model to feature the new ARROW architecture, and the first bike to sit next to the LiveWire ONE—the company’s flagship electric motorcycle.
Comments / 0