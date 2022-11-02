ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair

Jalen Rose delivered an apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets' head-coaching job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see great results from their latest risky move to add Russell Westbrook to the bench lineup and end his time as a starter in the NBA. Westbrook had the most consecutive starts in the last decade, a record that he had to give up after coming off the bench in LA's last 2 games and doing so in tonight's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Listed as Questionable

That’s because guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both listed as questionable on the official injury report, released Thursday. Mitchell has a sprained left ankle, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics. Meanwhile, Garland has a knee issue that could potentially...

