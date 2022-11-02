The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to see great results from their latest risky move to add Russell Westbrook to the bench lineup and end his time as a starter in the NBA. Westbrook had the most consecutive starts in the last decade, a record that he had to give up after coming off the bench in LA's last 2 games and doing so in tonight's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO