ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama, NY

Interest high in STAMP, Hyde says, with new project announcement possible this month

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

With a bit of luck or an answered prayer, there could be an announcement about a new tenant at STAMP in Alabama within the next 30 days, said Steve Hyde, CEO of GCEDC, in an exclusive interview with The Batavian on Monday.

"You know what, we're praying hard that the next one connects, and we've had some real big strides of late, so I'm hoping there'll be something to talk about inside of 30 days," Hyde said.

The suggestion that a deal with some sort of hi-tech firm to build a plant at the WNY Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park came at the end of an interview where Hyde discussed the interest the park is drawing from semi-conductor companies, the supply chain for those companies, and renewable energy companies.

"Things are moving, the site's market-relevant now," Hyde said. "We're seeing a lot of interest."

The biggest game changer for marketing STAMP, Hyde said, is the CHIPS and Science Act.

The legislation, authored by Sen. Charles Schumer, is intended to increase the production of semiconductors -- computer chips -- in the United States and reduce the reliance in the U.S. on Chinese semiconductors.  It's seen by supporters as a national security issue.

The act provides $52 billion in manufacturing grants and establishes a 25 percent investment tax credit for increasing semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

"It is critical, in my view, having lived in this industry for a decade or more, that we really need to do all we can to bring it back," Hyde said. "I applaud Sen. Schumer and a lot of our leaders. That was a bipartisan effort around CHIPS to really make this happen and now we're seeing deals from it."

One of the biggest deals so far, announced last month, is the decision by Micron Technologies to invest $100 billion to build a new plant on 1,300 acres near Syracuse .

Far from losing out on that deal, the staff at GCEDC has been busy negotiating with a bevy of companies -- as many as 20 -- about space availability at Genesee County's own 1,200-acre advanced technology campus.  Hyde said there are at least five companies, and perhaps seven, that have at least a 70 percent chance of signing a deal for a facility at STAMP.

"There's a real active sales funnel at STAMP, actually," Hyde said. "It's deeper and wider than I've seen, ever."

Combined, the companies kicking tires represent $40 billion in investments and about 20,000 jobs.

Of course, they won't all fit on the campus, and depending on who eventually signs, we could see anywhere from three to six companies with facilities in the park.

The competitive landscape has shifted since STAMP was first conceived, Hyde said.  He's no longer expecting one major semiconductor company to come in and swoop up all that remains of the STAMP campus.  The project was conceived during a time when semiconductor companies only wanted to locate two or three fabrication operations in a single location, preferring to spread out manufacturing nationally, if not globally.

But as China has grown more competitive, and with the incentives of the CHIPS Act, the major firms are looking for locations that can support six to eight fabrication plants, Hyde said.  STAMP isn't designed to provide the infrastructure necessary to support that size of an operation.

He congratulated the leaders in Onondaga County for being able to put together a plan that will meet Micron's needs.

Ultimately, Micron's presence in Central New York will benefit Genesee County, he said.  It helps create a corridor of semiconductor companies and supply chain companies from Fishkill to Columbus, Ohio, including projects in Utica and Albany, with STAMP just off the I-90 that helps tie it all together.

"Honestly, a lot of these supply chain and semiconductor players like to be nearby for transportation logistics, but they don't necessarily want to be right in the back yard of another firm because of workforce (availability)."

A smaller semiconductor manufacturer might take an interest in STAMP, but Hyde suggested it's more likely that supply chain companies will move in the firms that supply semiconductor manufacturers with their tools and technological support.

"It could become a hub for semiconductor players that maybe don't take the whole campus, but fit in nicely, and it almost becomes like a hub for the semiconductor industry," Hyde said. "We've got some real interest in that, in that space right now."

There remains high interest among green energy companies because of the renewable power source available at STAMP (Niagara Falls). It helps that Plug Power is already building what will be the nation's largest green hydrogen plant, Hyde said.

There's also a developer from Indiana who is interested in acquiring the southern portion of the STAMP site, and that developer would do some advance builds in order to attract prospective clients.

"They've got a marquee list of vendors," Hyde said.

Hyde is never one to give too much away about the deals the team at GCEDC is working on, but he didn't hide his optimism that good things are coming soon for STAMP.

"It's pretty cool that a dozen years ago, when we really kind of defined the hope and strategy and vision for the site, that those sectors that were the focus then are the hot ones now, with federal incentives really helping drive that interest level like never before," Hyde said.

Photo: File photo of Steve Hyde from 2015 by Howard Owens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
LOCKPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

New York lands another project tied to chip industry

A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

600 jobs announced for new tech plant in Genesee County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hot on the heels of the announcement of Micron’s semiconductor investment near Syracuse, another company related to semiconductor production plans on setting up shop in New York, this time in our region. The British-based Edwards Vacuum picked the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County, and it’s expected to create around […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million facility in Genesee County

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Edwards Vacuum, a major semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park as the location for their new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility. The dry pump technology produced at […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island

They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Harbec acquired by Florida company

Ontario County’s Harbec Inc. has been acquired by Addman, a provider of additive and traditional manufacturing products. The transaction was powered by American Industrial Partners, a private equity firm—marking the fourth acquisition for the Florida business. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Founded more than four...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October. Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said. According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The Batavian

There's still a lot of work to do before construction starts on new Edwards Vacuum plant at STAMP

The commitment is in place but there is still a lot of work to be done before construction can begin on the new manufacturing facility Edwards Vacuum plans to build at WNY STAMP. Steve Hyde, CEO of GCEDC, said the proposed project, once built out, with 600 jobs, will be the largest new manufacturing plant in Genesee County history. "That's about a 20 percent increase in our manufacturing employment," Hyde said.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
829
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy