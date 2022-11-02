ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, NC

FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen

In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel

Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 31, reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 31-year-old woman reported missing in Lumberton. Kayla Chavis, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Odum Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. Anyone with […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

