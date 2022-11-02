Read full article on original website
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
bladenonline.com
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen
In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
Newton Grove man killed in Friday wreck
A Newton Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off the road in the northern end of
W.H. Knuckles Elementary School Principal Lisa Troy seeks to maximize impact on student learning
LUMBERTON — Lisa Troy’s work as the principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School is fueled by her passion to serve students across
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
cbs17
Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville leadership collapses under pressure: The sequel
Unbelievable. This past week I listened to a presentation on “Vote No” that exemplified the fact that there continue to be citizens in our community hell-bent on going to any extreme to cause racial disharmony and divide our community. It was sad to see during the entire presentation...
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
WRAL
Mail truck overturns on I-95, spilling packages across roadway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Interstate 95 reopened Wednesday in Cumberland County after an overturned mail truck spilled packages all over the road. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Exit 49 for N.C. Highway 210, and cleanup lasted until 2 a.m. According to the State Highway Patrol, a mail truck...
Woman, 31, reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a 31-year-old woman reported missing in Lumberton. Kayla Chavis, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Odum Road, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. She is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. Anyone with […]
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
cbs17
18-wheeler spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, 2 lanes reopen
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of US-64 in Rocky Mount was closed in both directions much of the day Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned during the morning commute, spilling both explosives and hazardous materials, Rocky Mount police said. As of 5 p.m., lanes have started to reopen,...
WMBF
1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
WRAL
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Stoney Point Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the...
WMBF
Car crashed into school bus during stop in Robeson County, school district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The school district said the crash happened along N.C. 72 while a Long Branch Elementary School bus was stopped and had the stop arm out and the red lights activated.
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
