Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Rutgers women’s basketball begins season of mystery: ‘I don’t know what they are going to do on game day’
Rutgers women’s basketball enters the Coquese Washington era, just the third head coach in the program’s storied, 48-year history, in uncharted territory. With a new coaching staff and a short-handed roster eight deep, the Scarlet Knights are in what Washington referred to as “discovery mode” heading into Monday’s 2022-23 season opener against Hofstra at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Daily Targum
No. 18 Rutgers field hockey falls in overtime to Northwestern at Big Ten Tournament
The Rutgers field hockey team lost its opening round match of the Big Ten Tournament today to Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 18 Scarlet Knights (8-10, 3-6) fell to the No. 4 Wildcats (16-3, 6-3) by a score of 2-1. Earlier this week, three Rutgers players received All-Big Ten...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers unveils brilliant alternate helmets for military appreciation game in Week 10
Rutgers unveiled an amazing helmet design for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game in Week 10. The Scarlet Knights will be rocking white helmets with a red, white, and blue “R.”. The Scarlet Knights have donned the Stars and Stripes before, rocking a similar helmet to honor the Armed Forces...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer hosts Wisconsin in 1st round of Big Ten Tournament
Tomorrow, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will host Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights (8-4-5, 4-2-2) will look to win their first conference tournament game since 2015. Rutgers will enter the tournament as the. , which marks its best-ever regular season finish...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Daily Targum
Game week opponent profile: Michigan
The Rutgers football team is trying to shake off the recent 31-0 loss to Minnesota. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4), they are coming home to face Big Ten title contender Michigan. The Daily Targum sat down with Nicholas Stoll, the co-managing sports editor of The Michigan Daily, to...
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Toms River, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Maddening Rutgers mask policy changed again
The on again, off again, mask policy at Rutgers University is off again. The faculty union has been pressing for Rutgers to let professors decide if masks should be worn in classrooms, and are awaiting a final ruling from the state's Public Employment Relations Council (PERC.) A hearing has been...
Montclarion
Montclair State Community Reacts to Merging of Montclair State and Bloomfield College
Montclair State University students had a range of reactions on the recently announced merger with Bloomfield College, which is expected to be completed in June 2023. The Oct. 26 announcement comes a year after Bloomfield College started looking for support from higher education institutions as threats of closure were rising.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle […]
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
morristowngreen.com
Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race
If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
PhillyBite
Best Barbeque Spots in Monmouth County New Jersey
- You can find great barbeque spots throughout Monmouth County, NJ. We've reviewed some of the most popular locations below. You can try Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach, Local Smoke in Red Bank & Neptune, Surf Barbecue in Rumson, and Mutiny Barbecue in Asbury Park. Jersey Shore BBQ...
