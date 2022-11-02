Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
Daily Targum
No. 18 Rutgers field hockey falls in overtime to Northwestern at Big Ten Tournament
The Rutgers field hockey team lost its opening round match of the Big Ten Tournament today to Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 18 Scarlet Knights (8-10, 3-6) fell to the No. 4 Wildcats (16-3, 6-3) by a score of 2-1. Earlier this week, three Rutgers players received All-Big Ten...
Daily Targum
Targum sports desk gives predictions for Rutgers men's basketball season
Anticipation is at an all-time high as the Rutgers men's basketball team gears up to start its season this Monday at home against Columbia. The Scarlet Knights will be looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive time behind the leadership of senior guard Paul Mulcahy, fifth-year guard Caleb McConnell and junior center Clifford Omoruyi.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Daily Targum
Game week opponent profile: Michigan
The Rutgers football team is trying to shake off the recent 31-0 loss to Minnesota. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4), they are coming home to face Big Ten title contender Michigan. The Daily Targum sat down with Nicholas Stoll, the co-managing sports editor of The Michigan Daily, to...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers unveils brilliant alternate helmets for military appreciation game in Week 10
Rutgers unveiled an amazing helmet design for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game in Week 10. The Scarlet Knights will be rocking white helmets with a red, white, and blue “R.”. The Scarlet Knights have donned the Stars and Stripes before, rocking a similar helmet to honor the Armed Forces...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer hosts Wisconsin in 1st round of Big Ten Tournament
Tomorrow, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will host Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights (8-4-5, 4-2-2) will look to win their first conference tournament game since 2015. Rutgers will enter the tournament as the. , which marks its best-ever regular season finish...
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Toms River, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hudson Catholic Regional High School football team will have a game with Donovan Catholic on November 04, 2022, 15:20:00.
Daily Targum
WeaR It Forward program supplies graduation robes to students in financial need
The Rutgers Alumni Association (RAA) and the School of Arts and Sciences Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) recently collaborated on a robe drive initiative that will assist in providing graduation robes and accessories to students in financial need. The WeaR It Forward program is supported by alumni robe donations and hopes...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
Daily Princetonian
University announces new Wawa dining plan
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
Daily Targum
Want to travel but can’t go far? Fill up your itinerary with everything Princeton has to offer
The leaves are falling, and autumn is in full swing. Obviously, we all want to spend the day in a quaint small town and pretend we’re Rory Gilmore in Stars Hollow. To live out your "Gilmore Girls" fantasy, look no further than just 30 minutes south of New Brunswick to the historic town of Princeton.
Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop Rooting for Phillies with Pizza Deal
Go Phillies. The whole area is celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies being in the World Series including everyone at Marcello's Pizza Grill in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). After last night's big win (7-0 and 5 homeruns) the Phillies take the lead in the series 2-1. Tonight (Wednesday, November 2nd) is game...
If You Have A Sweet Tooth In Brick, New Jersey You Are In Luck
Sometimes you just need a cookie to be happy. If you want a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie are you going to whip out the baking pan, eggs, and flour? Of course not. We're busy grinding in life and very few of us have time to bake. Even if we did, our cookies would never be as good as these.
Two Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win $50K
JERSEY SHORE – One Monmouth and one Ocean County lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, which means they both won the second-tier prize of $50,000. The Monmouth County ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 300 Bay Avenue in Highlands;...
