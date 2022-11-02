ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City recognized for top-quality maternity care

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States for providing top-quality maternity care. The medical center is among the 259 hospitals on the Leapfrog Group and Money magazine’s list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Kaiser Permanente is one of 28 hospitals in California that made the list.
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud

Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
