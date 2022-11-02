Read full article on original website
Related
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
sfstandard.com
More California Kids Are Opting for Alternatives to Traditional Education—Just Ask SF’s Independence High
Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening. For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in...
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
NBC Bay Area
Family Searching for Answers After Man Fatally Hit by a SamTrans Bus in South San Francisco
Nemesio Isorena's smile is what his family says they will always remember most about him. The man died a day before his 63rd birthday on Halloween night after he was hit by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco. "We were actually going to celebrate his birthday," his niece Alyssa...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
San Francisco drops to 3rd most expensive city in US to rent, data shows
Experts say residents migrating out during the pandemic has driven rental prices down, behind New York City and Boston.
rwcpulse.com
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City recognized for top-quality maternity care
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States for providing top-quality maternity care. The medical center is among the 259 hospitals on the Leapfrog Group and Money magazine’s list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Kaiser Permanente is one of 28 hospitals in California that made the list.
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
Comments / 0