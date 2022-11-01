Read full article on original website
Related
thecarrollnews.com
In-person voting strong in Carroll
As of October 25, more than 800 citizens had turned in early, in-person ballots in Carroll County. Voters in Carroll County still have until 5 p.m. on November 5 to cast an early, in-person ballot for the November 8 General Election. “We have mailed out about 700 absentee ballots and...
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
thecarrollnews.com
Cavs season ends in five sets at Tunstall
It was one of the most incredible playoff games featuring two teams with a combined three-losses, but in the end Tunstall held on for a dramatic five-set victory Thursday over visiting Carroll County in a Region 3D Semifinal in Dry Fork. Carroll County didn’t make the long drive to just...
Comments / 0