Local winery named ‘American Winery of the Year’
Hope Family Wines honored at Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards. – Hope Family Wines this week announced that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards. Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that...
This Paso Robles winery is Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 American Winery of the Year
“Paso Robles is at the forefront of all that we do,” the family-owned label’s winemaker said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $542,059. The average price per square foot was $353.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Paso Robles
A beautiful landscape dominated by rolling hills, vineyards and rugged mountains, Paso Robles ranks among the premier wine-producing regions across the United States. Famous for producing more than 60 different varieties of wine grapes, Paso Robles beckons wine enthusiasts with over 200 wineries and exclusive wine-tasting events. Adventurers and hikers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
Cambria Christmas Market to return bigger and better
Over 2 million lights, authentic German market, Santa, train rides and more start on November 25. The Cambria Christmas Market is officially reopening, returning to its pre-pandemic grandeur. The vendor market and train ride return this year after a multi-year hiatus, and new interactive light displays have been added to the over 2 million lights, making 2022 the event’s largest year yet. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now and going fast!
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
Arroyo Grande opens inclusive playground
The new playground will go beyond the minimum accessibility guidelines and is also the only playground in the nation to receive quadruple national demonstration site recognition.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 24, 2022. 10:47— Michel...
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero
After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
syvnews.com
Orcutt’s Mateo Ray wins Young Artist Academy awards' 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film'
Seeing his star rise, 9-year-old Mateo Ray, an Orcutt native who attends Ralph Dunlap Elementary School, won the "Best Young Actor in a Short Film" at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood last month. He won the award for the short film 'The Daily War', which...
New Times
SLO County Planning Commission recommends denial of Paso basin ordinance
On Dec. 6, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will consider a new ordinance for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin that's fiercely opposed by the agricultural industry and, as of Oct. 27, all five county planning commissioners. The SLO County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 27 to...
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
