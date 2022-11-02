ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Paso Robles

A beautiful landscape dominated by rolling hills, vineyards and rugged mountains, Paso Robles ranks among the premier wine-producing regions across the United States. Famous for producing more than 60 different varieties of wine grapes, Paso Robles beckons wine enthusiasts with over 200 wineries and exclusive wine-tasting events. Adventurers and hikers...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Cambria Christmas Market to return bigger and better

Over 2 million lights, authentic German market, Santa, train rides and more start on November 25. The Cambria Christmas Market is officially reopening, returning to its pre-pandemic grandeur. The vendor market and train ride return this year after a multi-year hiatus, and new interactive light displays have been added to the over 2 million lights, making 2022 the event’s largest year yet. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now and going fast!
CAMBRIA, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 24, 2022. 10:47— Michel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero

After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
ATASCADERO, CA
andnowuknow.com

Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
HURON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

