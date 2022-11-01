Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Aubrey Plaza Joins Cast For WandaVision Spinoff - Report
The WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney+ has cast Aubrey Plaza to star in the series alongside Kathryn Hahn, according to a report from Variety. The site's sources didn't have any details on the character Plaza will play in the show. What we do know is Hahn is returning to play Agatha Harkness. Additionally, Emma Caulfield Ford is coming back to play Dottie once again, while Joe Locke will appear in the show as well.
Gamespot
Dead by Daylight | Silent Hill Collection Trailer
The Silent Hill Collection features an iconic costume – and cosplay – from the classic series. Check out the new Outfits for Cheryl Mason and Feng Min, now available in the in-game store.
Gamespot
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Gamespot
Ralph Macchio Compares Creed To The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe
The Karate Kid franchise found new life with the sequel series Cobra Kai coming to Netflix, having previously been on YouTube Red and becoming a pop culture sensation crossing over into action figures and even a video game. Sony has plans for another Karate Kid feature film, but it's currently unknown about its ties to the current Karate Kid cinematic universe (KKCU).
Gamespot
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Gamespot
HBO Cancels Westworld, Final Season Won't Happen
In a shocking decision, HBO has canceled its hit sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. This news comes as Season 4 wrapped up this past August. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is pulling the plug on Westworld, but this isn't where the series planned on ending. Co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Deadline last month that "We always planned for a fifth and final season. We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them."
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties Story DLC To Be Revealed On November 6
Techland has announced that a new episode of its Dying Light 2 web series, Dying 2 Know, will unveil more details about the upcoming DLC Bloody Ties. The launch trailer for this expansion will be shown off during the November 6 livestream, which includes a first look at the new Carnage Hall gladiatorial arena where players will battle it out for fame and glory.
Gamespot
Quentin Tarantino Won't Make A Marvel Or DC Movie -- "I'm Not Looking For A Job"
Quentin Tarantino, the Oscar-winning director behind movies like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has said he has no interest in directing a Marvel or DC film. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Tarantino said directors chosen for those types of projects are akin to a "hired hand," and he wants no part of that at this stage of his career.
Gamespot
New Hercules Movie Factors In How Audiences Are "Trained By TikTok" These Days
Disney's new live-action Hercules movie will factor in how audiences are nowadays "trained by TikTok." Producer Joe Russo (Avengers) told Variety that the film will be "a little bit more experimental in tone," and that includes being shaped by how young people in particular are "trained" by TikTok these days.
Gamespot
Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #4 - The Mad Monster
The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is learning how to defeat a vampire. Contrary to popular opinion, sunlight, holy water and stakes through the heart don't do much to help. If she's going to survive the night, Jerri will have to learn a lot about monster immobilization. The startling conclusion to Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter is sure to shock and horrify even the most resilient and red-blooded comic readers. Prepare for . . . the Mad Monster!
Gamespot
Avengers Directors Won't Make Another Marvel Movie Until 2030 At The Soonest
Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed Marvel's highest-grossing movies of all time, will not return to make another MCU project for quite a while. Joe Russo told Variety that he and Anthony are not likely to return to the world of Marvel until 2030 at the soonest. "We're...
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Continues To Tease New Game With "How Come" Teaser
Hideo Kojima has released another short and sweet cryptic teaser for his new game. This time, it's a black and white image with the words, "How come?" Previous teasers include a photo of actress Shioli Kutsuna with the question, "Where am I?" plastered in the middle, and an Elle Fanning photo with the words, "Who am I?"
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: MW2 Composer Says Soundtrack Does Not Meet Her "Artistic Intent"
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has distanced herself from the game's upcoming soundtrack release, saying the forthcoming album does not meet her "artistic intent." She also said she is leaving Modern Warfare and Warzone behind due to a poor working condition with the game's audio director.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Official Reveal Trailer
Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren’t far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.
Gamespot
A "Big AAA" John Wick Video Game Could Happen, Lionsgate CEO Says
A new John Wick video game might in the works. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said during an earnings call this week that executives at the film studio have been "fielding proposals" for a new video game based on the Keanu Reeves action series. This would be a "big AAA" game,...
Gamespot
God of War (2018) Full Story Recap
2018’s God of War packed a lot of story into its 20 hour campaign. Not only did it have the Herculean task of reinventing the franchise’s central anti-hero, Kratos, but it had a whole new world of myths and legends to introduce. Whether you played the original back in 2018 and want a story recap, or you’re just jumping in to prep yourself for Ragnarok, let’s break down the story so far.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind the End of the World
Ragnarök is coming, and Kratos and Atreus will soon find themselves facing the end of the world itself. Yet, as the great battle with the most dangerous of Aesir approaches, let’s look at the history of behind the Norse apocalypse, Ragnarok itself, to see what that might mean for God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
17 Great Movies And Shows Not Available On Netflix Basic With Ads Tier
Netflix has launched another tier for its streaming service--the cheapest one to date. For $7 a month, the basic with ads tier can access Netflix's library but there are a couple of caveats. First, it's ad-supported content, and secondly, because of licensing restrictions, some of the content is locked to users of this tier.
