The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is learning how to defeat a vampire. Contrary to popular opinion, sunlight, holy water and stakes through the heart don't do much to help. If she's going to survive the night, Jerri will have to learn a lot about monster immobilization. The startling conclusion to Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter is sure to shock and horrify even the most resilient and red-blooded comic readers. Prepare for . . . the Mad Monster!

2 DAYS AGO