Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners
Liferay recognizes partners for consistently delivering high-quality digital experience solutions to help business worldwide thrive. Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the winners of its 2021-2022 Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize Liferay’s partners who have been exceptional in delivering powerful digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success.
Hightouch Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner
Analyst firm recognizes interesting, new, and innovative companies in Marketing Data and Analytics. Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner based on the October 20, 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors™ in Marketing Data and Analytics by Rachel Smith, Matt Wakeman, Benjamin Bloom, and Lizzy Foo Kune1. According to the report, “Sixty-three percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2021 Digital Marketing Survey agreed that leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution presented a moderate or significant challenge. This is despite the fact that customer data platforms (CDPs) are already widely adopted by marketers, which shows that significant gaps remain between managing data and putting it to work operationally.”
ConvergeOne Receives the Cisco 2022 Webex Partner of the Year Award
ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, announced that it has received the Cisco Partner Summit Award for the 2022 Americas Webex Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne, a Cisco Gold Certified partner, also received four Gulf State Region Partner Awards, including Collaboration Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Public Sector Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner Account Executive of the Year (awarded to Mike Kerr). For the Western Region, ConvergeOne was named Security Partner of the Year.
Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation
Company Recognized as 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader, NVTC Cyber Company of the Year. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:. 2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology...
TCN Wins 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.
AutoScheduler Named 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist
Chosen for Dynamic Orchestration of Warehouse Activities to Deliver Bottom-Line Value. AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named a Finalist in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards. The 22nd Greater Austin Business Awards recognizes those with the best business practices in the region and honors companies that are achieving success and leadership in their industries. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse activities, delivering bottom-line value across various supply chain functions.
GEP Named a ‘Strong Performer’ Among ‘Collaborative Supply Network Providers’ in Notable Research Firm’s Inaugural Assessment
GEP is the preferred solutions provider for global enterprises synchronizing supply chain planning and operation with their network of suppliers and business partners. GEP SOFTWARE earned the highest scores possible in forecast collaboration, commit and upside collaboration, architecture, internationalization, product vision and customers’ criteria. GEP, a leading provider of...
o9 Solutions Named as a Collaborative Supply Networks Leader by Independent Research Firm
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022, published by Forrester Research. o9 Solutions received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria total across both the “Strategy” and “Current Offering” categories. Additionally, o9 Solutions received the top score in the Strategy category.
OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
The company’s support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection. OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
Groove Ranked #7 for Enterprise in 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Awards
Sales engagement platform ranks #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall. Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has received a 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Award. The only sales engagement platform to make the list, Groove ranked #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall out of 150+ other winners.
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux
Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive has entered a partnership with Binance to support its partner’s entry into new markets in the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world’s leading providers of blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120 million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching
The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More. Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.
Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate
Investment Will Fuel Company Expansion to Meet Rapidly Growing Ecommerce Demand. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
The Brooks Group to Release Research-Backed Prospecting Strategies for 2023
Michelle Richardson, Vice President of Sales Performance Research at The Brooks Group, has completed research aimed at understanding the most effective messaging and prospecting strategies salespeople should use with modern B2B buyers. 199 B2B buyers and 137 salespeople were surveyed, to discover:. Which delivery methods (email, phone, LinkedIn, etc) do...
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
