salestechstar.com
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
salestechstar.com
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
salestechstar.com
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
salestechstar.com
project44 Raises $80 Million Valuing Company at $2.7 Billion, Up 12% from January Despite Widespread Downturn in B2B SaaS Valuations
Round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding to accelerate project44’s vision for supply chain and emissions visibility. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced that it raised an $80M funding round led by Generation Investment Management, the sustainable investment management firm, and A.P. Moller Holding, a privately held investment company, based in Denmark. CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, joined the round along with previous investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”), TPG, Emergence Capital, Chicago Ventures, Sapphire, 8VC, Sozo Ventures and Omidyar Technology Ventures.
salestechstar.com
AutoScheduler Named 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist
Chosen for Dynamic Orchestration of Warehouse Activities to Deliver Bottom-Line Value. AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named a Finalist in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards. The 22nd Greater Austin Business Awards recognizes those with the best business practices in the region and honors companies that are achieving success and leadership in their industries. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse activities, delivering bottom-line value across various supply chain functions.
salestechstar.com
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
salestechstar.com
Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux
Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive has entered a partnership with Binance to support its partner’s entry into new markets in the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world’s leading providers of blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120 million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.
salestechstar.com
Hightouch Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner
Analyst firm recognizes interesting, new, and innovative companies in Marketing Data and Analytics. Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner based on the October 20, 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors™ in Marketing Data and Analytics by Rachel Smith, Matt Wakeman, Benjamin Bloom, and Lizzy Foo Kune1. According to the report, “Sixty-three percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2021 Digital Marketing Survey agreed that leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution presented a moderate or significant challenge. This is despite the fact that customer data platforms (CDPs) are already widely adopted by marketers, which shows that significant gaps remain between managing data and putting it to work operationally.”
salestechstar.com
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
CallTower Earns Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Market Leader Status for Second Year Running
CallTower again ranks amongst most prominent providers in UCaaS Market Frost Radar. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their October 2022 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower’s significant success with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex solutions and integrations.
salestechstar.com
Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the Data Cloud
Fosfor’s DataOps and Decision Intelligence products achieve Snowflake Technology Ready status. Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner. Achieving this validation confirms Fosfor’s DataOps product, Spectra, and Decision Intelligence product, Lumin, adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.
salestechstar.com
Groove Ranked #7 for Enterprise in 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Awards
Sales engagement platform ranks #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall. Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has received a 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Award. The only sales engagement platform to make the list, Groove ranked #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall out of 150+ other winners.
salestechstar.com
Coupa Named a Leader in Collaborative Supply Networks Report
Coupa received the highest score possible in supply network optimization criterion. Coupa Software announced that Forrester Research named Coupa a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022. The new report evaluated solutions from the 15 most significant providers across 25 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores...
salestechstar.com
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
salestechstar.com
Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners
Liferay recognizes partners for consistently delivering high-quality digital experience solutions to help business worldwide thrive. Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the winners of its 2021-2022 Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize Liferay’s partners who have been exceptional in delivering powerful digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success.
salestechstar.com
Vee24 Virtual Boutique Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vee24’s Virtual Boutique to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, announced the availability of their Virtual Boutique in the Microsoft...
salestechstar.com
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
salestechstar.com
The Brooks Group to Release Research-Backed Prospecting Strategies for 2023
Michelle Richardson, Vice President of Sales Performance Research at The Brooks Group, has completed research aimed at understanding the most effective messaging and prospecting strategies salespeople should use with modern B2B buyers. 199 B2B buyers and 137 salespeople were surveyed, to discover:. Which delivery methods (email, phone, LinkedIn, etc) do...
salestechstar.com
Unlock Endless Possibilities to Do More with Newgen at the Annual Customer Meet in Dubai
Customers to get insights into the latest digital transformation trends. Newgen Software, a leading global provider of digital transformation products, is all geared to host customers from the Middle East and Africa at its annual customer meet, NewgenConnect at Grand Hyatt, Dubai (UAE) on November 4, 2022. Based on the...
