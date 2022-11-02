Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com
Jeep Festival Holding Toy Fundraiser
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association will hold a Holiday Toy Drive Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Portersville. Admission to this event at the Bantam Quarry...
butlerradio.com
Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Cranberry Volunteer Fire Company
A fundraiser to benefit a local fire company is planned for this weekend. The annual Spaghetti Dinner of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Route 19 Fire Station. The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad,...
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
butlerradio.com
Firehouse Subs Fundraiser To Benefit Butler Twp. Fire
Hungry customers will have a chance to enjoy a good hoagie while supporting local firefighters. The Firehouse Subs in the Butler Crossing Plaza is hosting a Community Day with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A ladder truck from the department will be on-site...
butlerradio.com
Veterans In Need Fundraiser Happening At Missing Links Brewery
The public is invited to attend an event this weekend that helps local veterans in Butler County. WBUT 1050 AM 97.3 FM and Mars Bank will team up with Missing Links Brewery for the fifth annual Veterans in Need fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Purchases New AEDs
Cranberry Township is taking steps to make sure the necessary tools are available to its residents in case of a medical emergency. The township says they purchased and replaced 18 automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs—at strategic places throughout the municipality. The devices are in the UPMC Passavant...
Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter
As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site. Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
Local animal shelter struggling with food supplies
The Butler County Humane Society is trying to juggle an influx of new animals. At one point, they reached critically low levels of pet food. So low, they canceled their monthly food giveaway in September and October.
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
wcn247.com
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
butlerradio.com
Good Samaritan Hospice Hosting Holiday Gathering
There’s still time for those experiencing loss to register to attend a gathering in Cabot next week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free holiday grief workshop titled “Hope and Healing for the Holidays” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 12th at the office location in Middlesex.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
butlerradio.com
Wilfred “Bill” Eisenman
Wilfred “Bill” Eisenman, 75 of Butler passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born in Clarion, PA on February 28, 1947 to the late George and Betty Storkovich. After high school Bill received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Clarion University. He then went on to build his career as the owner of Sweeper City in Butler, PA for over 35 years. Everywhere he went he helped people and answered their questions about his work, so much so that he was known as the “sweeper king”. He loved what he did and he excelled at it. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards, online solitaire, and his Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be hardworking, family oriented and extremely patient, above all else he was a phenomenal husband and father. He was loved and will be forever missed. He was the husband of Lynn (Travaglio) Eisenman since their marriage in 2001; father of Alexis Eisenman; step father of Ashley Frenchak and Amy Schnur. He is also survived by his sisters Lynn Craig and Tina Storkovich and his step grandchildren Dean and Mason. Arrangements will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
Someone is deflating tires and leaving snarky messages in this Pa. neighborhood: report
Residents in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh are saying that someone is deflating their vehicles’ tires using lentil beans and then leaving messages on the windshields, according to a story from WXPI. Surveillance video taken by a Shadyside resident reportedly shows two people stopping by a car parked in...
butlerradio.com
Longtime McDonalds Employee Recognized For Decades Of Service
A longtime employee at an iconic Butler establishment was honored for her nearly 50 years of service yesterday. Judy Yanul has worked at local McDonald’s Restaurants for the last 46 years. Most recently she has served as the first assistant and department manager for the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall.
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
butlerradio.com
BC3 Cranberry Hosting Open House
Butler County Community College’s Cranberry campus is holding an open house tonight. The event is free and open to any prospective student who wants to learn more about the college. Students will have a chance to tour classrooms and the facility, which is on Executive Drive in Cranberry Twp.
