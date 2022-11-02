Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.

2 DAYS AGO