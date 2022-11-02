Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
salestechstar.com
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
salestechstar.com
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
salestechstar.com
Synchronoss Announces Key Appointments to Senior Leadership Team
Louis Ferraro Jr. Appointed Chief Financial Officer; Mina Lackner Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. Synchronoss Technologies Inc, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, announced the following key leadership appointments: Louis “Lou” Ferraro Jr., previously acting Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) has been appointed CFO, and Mina Lackner, previously acting Chief Human Resources Officer (“CHRO”), has been appointed to the CHRO position. Both appointments are effective immediately.
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Named as a Collaborative Supply Networks Leader by Independent Research Firm
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022, published by Forrester Research. o9 Solutions received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria total across both the “Strategy” and “Current Offering” categories. Additionally, o9 Solutions received the top score in the Strategy category.
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
salestechstar.com
OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
The company’s support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection. OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.
salestechstar.com
SPOTIO and Rillavoice Partner to Create Unprecedented Transparency for Field Sales Teams
Leading field sales engagement software provider SPOTIO and Rillavoice, a leader in real-world voice analytics and intelligence, collaborate to create best-in-class transparency and coaching insights for field sales teams. This collaboration between the two market leaders brings industry-first capabilities to address ongoing challenges in creating effective coaching and training programs...
salestechstar.com
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
salestechstar.com
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
salestechstar.com
Emplifi bolsters its leadership team with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer
Emplifi focuses on growth with two new executive appointments. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced two executive appointments, with Ken Smith joining as Chief Revenue Officer and Vijayanta Gupta as Chief Growth Officer, reporting directly to Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “I’m excited to add both Ken and...
salestechstar.com
Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox. Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
Here are the industries that added the most jobs in October — and the ones falling behind
The U.S. economy gained 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday. The latest figure is down slightly from September but still well above economists’ predictions of a 190,000-job gain. Despite high inflation, rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and deepening anxiety about a recession in 2023, the...
salestechstar.com
McKinsey & Company Acquires SCM Connections to Accelerate End-to-end Supply Chain Transformations
Through this acquisition, McKinsey will strengthen its deep expertise in supply chain consulting with technology enablement and offer high impact end-to-end supply chain planning transformations. McKinsey & Company announced it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. With the acquisition of this Chicago-based...
salestechstar.com
ORO Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding to Reimagine Procurement
Product leaders from SAP Ariba deliver smart composable workflows to radically simplify decentralized purchasing, orchestrate supplier onboarding and management; ORO platform also adds supplier fraud detection to its existing workflows. ORO, a modern enterprise software platform that helps orchestrate end-to-end procurement across teams, announced $25 million in Series A funding...
salestechstar.com
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
salestechstar.com
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
salestechstar.com
CallTower Earns Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Market Leader Status for Second Year Running
CallTower again ranks amongst most prominent providers in UCaaS Market Frost Radar. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their October 2022 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower’s significant success with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex solutions and integrations.
salestechstar.com
TCN Wins 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.
Comments / 0