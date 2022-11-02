Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Sanger, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paso Robles High School football team will have a game with Sanger High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-CS Div II Football Playoffs (First Round)
A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Senior Activity Center host annual Rummage Sale
There are many things to look forward to at the Clovis Senior Center, but the rummage sale might be one of the most exciting events of the year. It’s a way for members of the Senior Center to work in a collaborative environment while also bringing the community together.
clovisroundup.com
Central Valley chapter of Make-A-Wish fulfills Clovis girl’s dream
Paisley is not a stranger to overcoming adversity. In her infancy, Paisley was exposed to drugs and domestic violence by her biological mom. At eight months old, she was placed with her current adoptive family. When was two, she was rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital many times and was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival this Saturday
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival returns this Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. This tradition that spans over a decade features a day with delicious pomegranate products, specialties from local nut vendors, music, and scrumptious cooking demonstrations. There will […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Playground dodgeball: Fresno metal band’s music video goes viral
FRESNO, Calif. – Beware the Ides of March: there may be fist-pumping, crowds roaring, and dodgeballs. Scoundrel is a Fresno-based metal band consisting of four members who formed back in 2018. They describe themselves as “the band your mom told you not to listen to.”. The band released...
Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
Hanford Sentinel
The 'American Pickers' want to see your antique collections
Good news for the pack-rats and hoarders of Hanford has been announced — the “American Pickers” want to see your local antique collections. The History Channel’s long-running television series will be filming episodes in California this January. “We’re looking for people with vintage items, especially in...
Model train show chugs its way to Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first annual California Special Train, & Model Kit Show will be making its way to the south valley. The show will take place at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature 250 tables […]
Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fresno, California
Thinking of visiting Central California? Be sure to make a stop in the beautiful city of Fresno. Nestled in the heart of California’s San Joaquin Valley, Fresno is surrounded by pastoral farmlands and lovely landscapes. Established in 1856, just after the California Gold Rush, the city has a rich history. You’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Fresno, California.
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Miss Merced County competition set for Buhach Colony
The 47th annual Miss Merced County Scholarship Program is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Buhach Colony High School where five women will be crowned in front of a crowd of family and friends. There are a total of three competitors for Miss Merced County, three for Miss Merced County’s Outstanding...
thesungazette.com
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Latinas in Law
Linda Barreto (’08), Jessica Jaramillo Perez (’14) and Alejandra Tenorio Zurita (’20) all knew at a young age that they wanted to become lawyers. What they didn’t know, however, was that UC Merced would play a pivotal role in merging their paths to create a powerhouse that advocates for hundreds of immigrants in the Central Valley.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
chimesnewspaper.com
SGA Rundown: Senators vote on student proposals
This week, the Student Government Association hosted numerous guest speakers including Associate Professor of Education Dr. Denise Reid, who discussed the significance of Biolans having open conversations with people different from themselves. DIVERSITY IS SOMETHING WE HAVE IN COMMON. During her presentation, Reid emphasized the importance of recognizing intersectionality. Reid...
therampageonline.com
The Great California Shakeout Shakes Up FCC
Fresno City College participated in The Great California Shakeout for the first time in State Center Community College District’s history. Starting in 2018, the annual earthquake drill is held statewide every Oct. 20 to practice earthquake safety. The drill has participants “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” then evacuate a safe distance from any building.
GV Wire
Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?
Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
